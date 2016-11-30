Galleria property owners ask city to rezone Airlie Road lots, creating 20-acre site

A company with ties to a Charlotte developer is asking Wilmington to rezone several residential lots on Airlie Road next to the old Galleria Shopping Center site, which, if linked, would more than double the size of the commercial site to larger than 20 acres while creating access to two roads.

The request, filed by corporate land owner SSG-1 LLC, covers several lots on Airlie Road just southeast of the entrance to Airlie Gardens, spanning from 201 to include 301, 315, 333 and 405 Airlie Road. Combined, the property is 11.43 acres, and is zoned R-15 for residential use only, Wilmington zoning officials said.

While SSG-1 LLC is listed as the owner of the Airlie Road properties, county records show it has the same post office box address as State Street Galleria, LLC, which is listed as the owner of the old Galleria site. The phone number on the rezoning request filing is listed with State Street Co., a construction and real estate development company based out of Charlotte. The company did not return a phone request for comment as of press time.

The company is asking the city to rezone the property to UMX, which allows for a mix of commercial property, generally on the ground floor, with residential units on higher levels. The rezoning request will be considered starting with a hearing on the proposal before the Wilmington Planning Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The lots abut the 7.5-acre Galleria site, but if combined with other properties in the vicinity, the site would span 24.21 acres, with street access on both Airlie Road and Wrightsville Avenue. The lots on Airlie Road don’t currently have houses and are mostly overgrown with trees and brush.

The city recently rezoned another property in the area to UMX to clear the way for a mixed-use development that is designed to accompany a mixed-use project at the site of the old Galleria, which was demolished in January 2015. On Nov. 1, the Wilmington City Council voted 5-1 to rezone the 5.4-acre lot at 7000 Wrightsville Ave. from a residential R-15 to the UMX. There’s currently a mobile home park on that lot.

The request comes after a recent fight between residents and a local business over an effort to commercially zone a lot on Airlie Road. While most neighbors of the Dockside Restaurant said they supported construction of a new parking lot across the street from the restaurant, they couldn’t support the zoning change that could come with it. Residents argued changes to the city’s zoning code could accommodate the project without risking commercial zoning on the street.

