Wilmington film festival raises $40,000 in crowdfunding

Wilmington’s Cucalorus film festival will be back for its 22nd time this weekend, in part due to the success of online crowdfunding.

The certified nonprofit organization raised more than $40,000 in donations from 230 individual backers who made contributions between $10- $10,000 through the online fundraising site Indiegogo. Cucalorus said on its campaign page that the donations would be used to directly support contributing filmmakers and operational costs.

The festival will showcase more than 250 films from Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Sunday Nov. 13 in locations across downtown Wilmington. The films will feature varying subjects including romance, apocalyptic comedy, the 2016 election, startup companies, Jewish culture, war, being lost at sea and dance.

They are a collection of documentaries, music videos, fiction tales, feature-length films, works-in-progress and shorts, some of which premiered at renowned festivals including Sundance, Tribeca and SXSW.

Last year, accumulated attendance for the festival totaled more than 17,000 people, and the nonprofit organization expects to have high attendance again this year. On the Cucalorus website, the group says that most daytime showings will be appropriate for children, but parents are encouraged to ask staff members if they have concerns about child-friendly content.

Tickets for feature length films will be sold separately, but viewings of shorter films will be grouped by theme.

In addition to viewing films, the public will have the opportunity to attend parties, panel discussions, lectures and workshops. Cucalorus is selling tickets for each event individually and in bulk passes. Tickets may be purchased online or at the ticket box at Thalian Hall.

This year’s festival will be the second time that the films are paired with the Connect business conference. A full schedule of all Cucalorus film festival and Connect events is listed on the Cucalorus website.

Find the full film list here.

A few films to catch:

Generation Startup

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

CFCC Union Station

This documentary, directed by Cynthia Wade and Cheryl Miller Houser, combines the stories of six young Americans in Detroit as they try to build their own companies. The film highlights the diversity, urban revitalization and the risky nature of modern startups.

Maya Angelou and Still I rise

9:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Thalian Main

In their documentary on the life of Maya Angelou, an American actress, poet, writer and activist, Rita Coburn Whack and Bob Hercules tell the story of Angelou’s lifelong passions and philosophies.

Diani & Devine Meet the Apocalypse

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

CFCC Union Station

Etta Devine and Gabriel Diani star in their own film as themselves, two filmmakers and writers. After power and communication systems shut down during an apocalypse, they head off for comical a road trip as they anticipate the end of the world.

6 Love Stories

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Thalian Main

Director Michael Dunaway weaves together six love stories across Los Angeles in one afternoon. The six couples meet, reconnect or split ways during the film.

Delinquent

1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Thalian Ballroom

A 17 year-old from rural Connecticut follows his crook father during a burglary that goes horribly wrong. Kieran Valla, director, has his young protagonist dealing with his conscience, the victims and accomplices of the crime in this narrative feature.