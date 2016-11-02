Wrightsville police hosting ball for 38th year

For the 38th year, the Wrightsville Beach Police Department will host the Police Officer’s Ball, bringing together law enforcement and members of the community to raise funds for the department’s Recreational and Benevolent Association to support officers and their families.

The annual event features a buffet-style meal, a raffle and dancing, starting at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Resort Wrightsville Beach. Tickets are available to the public, costing $50 per individual and $80 per couple, and can be purchased through the department at 910-256-7945.

The raffle items include a watch from Reeds Jewelers valued at $500, a bicycle, restaurant gift cards, golf packages, hotel stays, surf lessons and tickets for local family-oriented attractions.

Treasurer Diana Zeunen said the fund is used to help the families of officers injured or killed in the line of duty, to purchase Christmas gifts for underprivileged children and to help support other local organizations, like the Special Olympics. An average of 225 people attend the event, which Zeunen said brings together law enforcement officers from around the region, as well as supporters from the community.