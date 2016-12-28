Notices to creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Richard Owen Parrott of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of December, 2016

Nancy L. Parrott, Executrix

8026 Sidbury Road

Wilmington, NC 28411

12/8, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Tommy Ray Lanier of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 15th day of December, 2016.

Francis Lanier, Administrator

1002 S. 16th Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Charles F. Brewer of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 15th day of December, 2016

Gordon D. Brewer, Executor

248 Scott Jenkins Road

Jacksonville, NC 28540

12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

OF

ANN DAVIS CONNOR

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Ann Davis Connor, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Christine Connor Broyer, Executor of the decedent’s estate, at the offices of Wessell & Raney, L.L.P., 107-B N. 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or P.O. Box 1049, Wilmington, NC 28402 on or before March 20, 2017, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above-named Executor.

This 8th day of December, 2016.

Christine Connor Broyer, Executor

c/o John C. Wessell, III

Attorney for the Estate of Ann Davis Connor

Wessell & Raney, L.L.P.

P.O. Box 1049

Wilmington, NC 28402

Telephone: 910-762-7475

12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James F. Rogers, Sr. of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 15th day of December, 2016

Teresa R. Holzwarth, Executrix

301 Pierpoint Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405

12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Marguerite Lane Dooley of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of December, 2016.

David E. Dooley, Executor

124 Dellwood Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405

12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12/2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Anne Heins Lamson of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 29th day of December, 2016.

Mary Brooke Lamson, Executrix

1718 Chestnut Street

Wilmington, NC 28405

12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Billy Joe Gray of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 29th day of December, 2016.

Callen Murrow, Executrix

3019 Answorth Court

Wilmington, NC 28405

12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Bonita Effie Kobbins of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 29th day of December, 2016.

Karen K. Litcher, Administrator

3224-C North College Road, PMB #178

Wilmington, NC 28405-8826

12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017