Notices to creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Richard Owen Parrott of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of December, 2016
Nancy L. Parrott, Executrix
8026 Sidbury Road
Wilmington, NC 28411
12/8, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Tommy Ray Lanier of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of December, 2016.
Francis Lanier, Administrator
1002 S. 16th Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Charles F. Brewer of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of December, 2016
Gordon D. Brewer, Executor
248 Scott Jenkins Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
OF
ANN DAVIS CONNOR
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Ann Davis Connor, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Christine Connor Broyer, Executor of the decedent’s estate, at the offices of Wessell & Raney, L.L.P., 107-B N. 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or P.O. Box 1049, Wilmington, NC 28402 on or before March 20, 2017, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above-named Executor.
This 8th day of December, 2016.
Christine Connor Broyer, Executor
c/o John C. Wessell, III
Attorney for the Estate of Ann Davis Connor
Wessell & Raney, L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1049
Wilmington, NC 28402
Telephone: 910-762-7475
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James F. Rogers, Sr. of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of December, 2016
Teresa R. Holzwarth, Executrix
301 Pierpoint Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Marguerite Lane Dooley of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of December, 2016.
David E. Dooley, Executor
124 Dellwood Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Anne Heins Lamson of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of December, 2016.
Mary Brooke Lamson, Executrix
1718 Chestnut Street
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Billy Joe Gray of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of December, 2016.
Callen Murrow, Executrix
3019 Answorth Court
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Bonita Effie Kobbins of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of December, 2016.
Karen K. Litcher, Administrator
3224-C North College Road, PMB #178
Wilmington, NC 28405-8826
12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017