Weekend police report

Friday, Dec. 16
Citations
• Javiar Perez Beltran was cited with driving without a license.
• Brian Patrick Terlep, Victoria Mary Hardiman and Jonathan Defoto were cited with speeding.
• William Pfau was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
Warning tickets
• Steven Krasnipol was warned for speeding.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Citations
• Raimund Corssen was cited with failure to reduce speed.
• Joseph Thomas Rosasco, Diana Helen Thomas, Deonta Demetrieus Clark and Wallace Allen Fee were cited with speeding.
• Steven Bell-Addison was cited with revoked tag, driving without insurance and expired registration.
• Ian Mcpheters was cited with speeding and license restriction violation.
• Leslie Style was cited with impeding traffic.
Warning tickets
• Justin Randall Hardin was warned for improper equipment.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Arrests
• Jennifer Taginski was charged with driving while license revoked for DWI.
• Warren Small was charged with failure to appear in court.
Citations
• Daivon Michael-Jeffery Fraizer was cited with driving without a licensed driver.
• Kimberly Brooks Charnitski and Scotty Shivar were cited with speeding.
• Courtney Leigh Grootegoed was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.
• Davante Lamont Riley was cited with driving while license revoked.
• Warren Small was cited with larceny.
• Hannah Delange was cited with speeding and driving without a license.