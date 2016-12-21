Weekend police report

Friday, Dec. 16

Citations

• Javiar Perez Beltran was cited with driving without a license.

• Brian Patrick Terlep, Victoria Mary Hardiman and Jonathan Defoto were cited with speeding.

• William Pfau was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Warning tickets

• Steven Krasnipol was warned for speeding.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Citations

• Raimund Corssen was cited with failure to reduce speed.

• Joseph Thomas Rosasco, Diana Helen Thomas, Deonta Demetrieus Clark and Wallace Allen Fee were cited with speeding.

• Steven Bell-Addison was cited with revoked tag, driving without insurance and expired registration.

• Ian Mcpheters was cited with speeding and license restriction violation.

• Leslie Style was cited with impeding traffic.

Warning tickets

• Justin Randall Hardin was warned for improper equipment.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Arrests

• Jennifer Taginski was charged with driving while license revoked for DWI.

• Warren Small was charged with failure to appear in court.

Citations

• Daivon Michael-Jeffery Fraizer was cited with driving without a licensed driver.

• Kimberly Brooks Charnitski and Scotty Shivar were cited with speeding.

• Courtney Leigh Grootegoed was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.

• Davante Lamont Riley was cited with driving while license revoked.

• Scotty Shivar was cited with speeding.

• Warren Small was cited with larceny.

• Hannah Delange was cited with speeding and driving without a license.