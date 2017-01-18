Beach briefs

Negotiations on landfill site continue

Negotiations between a Charlotte-based real estate developer seeking to buy old landfill space and the town of Wrightsville Beach will continue after the town met privately on Thursday, Jan. 12 to consider the deal’s terms and conditions. DPJ Residential placed a $1.3 million bid on the 5.17 acres of property at 910 Old Maccumber Station Road on Thursday, Dec. 8. The town considered the bid in a closed session and town manager Tim Owens said the board would send back revised terms to the bidders. He said the town expected to hear a reply from the bidders before the end of February.

Rouzer appointed to committee

U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C. 7th District, was appointed to a seat on the House Natural Resources Committee, giving the local representative more involvement in energy production, mineral lands and mining, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, oceans, Native Americans, irrigation and reclamation policy. Rouzer also serves on the House Agriculture and Transportation committees.