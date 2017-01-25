Beach briefs

Hamilton tapped for cabinet post

A state lawmaker representing part of Wilmington is joining the cabinet of newly elected North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, D, after he appointed former N.C. Rep. Susi Hamilton, D-18th District, to be the secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“Susi Hamilton has a strong appreciation for North Carolina’s natural and cultural heritage and a deep commitment to serving our state,” Cooper said. “She shares my belief that our history, natural resources and strong arts traditions are critical to our economy and worth celebrating.” Hamilton earned recognition for her efforts to preserve the state’s film industry, including the 2014 North Carolina Metropolitan Mayors Coalition legislative award for her efforts on advocating film grant funding for the state. Hamilton served four terms representing the district that included part of Wilmington and a large portion of Brunswick County.

Wilmington Chamber hires new

head executive

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce tapped a policy expert from its sister organization in Charlotte to fill the top executive position following a search that lasted more than seven months. The chamber announced this week that Natalie English will take the position of president and chief executive officer, coming from the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, where as chief public policy officer she focused on government policy issues, including infrastructure investment campaigns and voter county bonds. The North Carolina State University graduate comes to Wilmington with more than 30 years’ experience, including campaigning for passage of more than $5 billion in infrastructure investment. She will replace the chamber’s interim president Dick Blouse, who stepped into the role after long-time president and CEO Connie Majure-Rhett retired in May after 22 years of leading the organization.

“Her leadership experience and background in affecting policies that impact the cost and ease of doing business, quality of life and workforce will help take the Wilmington business community and our chamber to new heights,” said Charlie Mattox, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce board chairman.

Additionally, English is currently the president of the Charlotte Rotary Club.

“A hurricane of energy is about to hit landfall in Wilmington and her name is Natalie English,” said Bob Morgan, Charlotte Chamber president and CEO.

English will take the position March 6.

New Hanover County adds mobile hazardous recycling in WB

New Hanover County rolled out its new, specialty recycling wagon that will allow Wrightsville Beach residents and those living close by to recycle hazardous waste without transporting it to the county’s facility on U.S. 421. The county’s HazWagon will be at Wrightsville Beach Park each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the area where the farmers market is held. The wagon will accept a variety of items that can’t be thrown away through normal collection, including batteries, electronics, paints, cooking oils, fertilizers, fuels and household cleaners. The HazWagon will also set up on Mondays in Ogden Park and Fridays at Carolina Beach’s Mike Chappell Park, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location.

Casino night fundraiser goes for ’80s style

This year’s casino night fundraiser for Wrightsville Beach School will see attendees breaking out neon spandex, lacing up Reeboks, pulling up legwarmers and throwing on Members Only jackets. The Wrightsville Beach Foundation will highlight ’80s fashion and lifestyle as part of its Back to the ’80s Casino Night at Country Club of Landfall on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The annual event will feature a photo booth, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a late-night food bar and dancing, along with winner-take-all gambling with chips. Individual tickets are $100, rising to $125 at the door, with proceeds benefitting Wrightsville Beach School. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wbsfoundation.org, or pay by check and mail to: WBS Foundation, 220 Coral Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.