Board members view new parking technology

During its annual retreat meeting, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen got a look at new parking meter technology that could offer visitors more information about parking availability.

With most of the town’s electronic parking meters facing obsolescence in 2018, representatives of Lanier Parking, the company that manages the town’s parking system, demonstrated an electronic parking meter that included advanced technology.

Most importantly, the Parkeon Pay Station technology won’t require the periodic upgrades from Microsoft that create expiration dates for the systems. Currently, the warranties on 23 of the town’s 26 electronic parking meters expire in March 2018. The town can buy additional replacement parts to extend the life of its current meters, though Lanier Parking executives touted the benefits of bringing on the new vendor, citing the extended life of the new technology.

Additionally, the new meters could be used to help replace the 263 coin-operated gray meters still set up in some parking areas around town.

In addition to sidestepping the warranty problem, the new parking technology could also offer new services to visitors planning on driving into Wrightsville Beach. While not specific to any spot, the system could tell users how many available spots are left on the beach, and where they may be, to help alleviate the need for drivers to hunt for spots. The system also offers better data-collection measures to help the town more efficiently manage its parking.

“It looks like we’re getting closer to having a sign at the bridge that says ‘The beach is full,’” said alderman Hank Miller.