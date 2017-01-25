Board sees WB Park plan, considers recycling survey

During its annual retreat meeting, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen looked at an updated conceptual redesign of Wrightsville Beach Park, heard a presentation about new parking meter technology and asked staff to create a survey to ask residents if the town should offer curbside recycling.

The Monday, Jan. 24 meeting gave the town’s board an informal opportunity to review several other issues as well, including proposals to add new security cameras in the town, to modify the town’s crosswalks and to create new loading zones for trucks on North Lumina Avenue.

Architect Scott Stewart unveiled a first look at the complete design of upgrades to Wrightsville Beach Park. He said the project that began as a multi-use path connecting Causeway Drive with Salisbury Street on the park’s eastern border grew to a comprehensive redesign that added gazebos, new tennis courts, additional parking and a dock stretching into the adjacent marshland, offering both a handicap-accessible kayak launch and an outdoor “classroom” area where lectures could be conducted.

Mayor Bill Blair described the plan as “impressive” while alderwoman Elizabeth King said it was a “perfect idea.”

Stewart and board members didn’t discuss costs during the meeting, but he said the plan was developed to be phased in incrementally to help the town with budgeting. Blair said the plan should go through the town’s parks and recreation committee before the board of aldermen considers it.

“There’s not going to be a park like this next to a 120-acre nature preserve,” Stewart said. “To marry the two would be an epic event. It would be extraordinary.”

Board members view new parking technology

With most of the town’s electronic parking meters facing obsolescence in 2018, representatives of Lanier Parking, the company that manages the town’s parking system, demonstrated an electronic parking meter that included advanced technology.

Most importantly, the Parkeon Pay Station technology won’t require the periodic upgrades from Microsoft that create expiration dates for the systems. Currently, the warranties on 23 of the town’s 26 electronic parking meters expire in March 2018. The town can buy additional replacement parts to extend the life of its current meters, though Lanier Parking executives touted the benefits of bringing on the new vendor, citing the extended life of the new technology.

Additionally, the new meters could be used to help replace the 263 coin-operated gray meters still set up in some parking areas around town.

In addition to sidestepping the warranty problem, the new parking technology could also offer new services to visitors planning on driving into Wrightsville Beach. While not specific to any spot, the system could tell users how many available spots are left on the beach, and where they may be, to help alleviate the need for drivers to hunt for spots. The system also offers better data-collection measures to help the town more efficiently manage its parking.

“It looks like we’re getting closer to having a sign at the bridge that says ‘The beach is full,’” said alderman Hank Miller.

Town to survey residents on curbside recycling

Public works director William “Buck” Squires told the board the only recycling policy that would work for the town would be automatic curbside single-stream recycling, where all residents would pay the monthly fee, which would allow them to put all their recyclable trash in a single bin for weekly pickup. The costs for residents would be $4-$5 monthly.

The town had voluntary curbside recycling until 2015, when the company providing it stopped because of weak voluntary participation, making it unprofitable. There could also be issues with how to include residents in condominiums and other multi-family units, as Squires said it would likely require another large bin to be placed on the property.

Alderman Lisa Weeks, an advocate of curbside recycling, said the service was intended to primarily focus on single-family residences, but Blair said “if you charge people, then you have to charge everybody.” Weeks said there could be some interest in cost sharing from the New Hanover County government, since it could help reduce use of the county’s landfill.

Board members asked the town staff to put together a survey of residents to gauge their feeling on whether they would pay for weekly curbside recycling services.

New surveillance cameras, crosswalks

The town will consider adding additional surveillance cameras in some locations, including on Jack Parker Drive on the island’s south end and at the corner of Causeway Drive and Waynick Boulevard. The additional cameras would cost between $60,000-$80,000.

Additionally, the town will consider new configurations for crosswalks downtown. Several board members said the crosswalks at 4 N. Lumina Avenue by Tower 7 Baja Mexican Grill, and the crossing at the intersection of Waynick Boulevard and Causeway Drive were dangerous for pedestrians. While adding other crosswalks across North Lumina Avenue would be helpful, alderwoman Elizabeth King noted most pedestrians will continue to take the “shortest path” across the street, regardless of where crosswalks are painted.

The town is also looking at ways to set up truck-loading zones on North Lumina Avenue between the intersections of Birmingham and Columbia streets. There can often be three or four trucks on Friday morning unloading supplies to nearby businesses, creating traffic and visibility problems for nearby residents, board members said.

“We’re trying to help these folks out. They deal with a lot,” Mayor Pro-Tem Darryl Mills said.

Other items considered by the board included.:

In an effort to limit the time a developer can have a conditional use permit, the board will consider establishing new policy to limit the number of extensions on conditional use permits granted by the board. Blair said it wasn’t fair to extend projects indefinitely, as future boards of aldermen would inherit the conditional use permits granted by prior boards.

“If you can’t get it built in 18 months, it’s not going to happen,” Blair said.

The staff will present policy to the board during the Feb. 9 meeting that will allow a one-year extension of a conditional use permit, followed by an additional six-month extension that staff could grant. Conditional use permits grant developers exemptions from some zoning requirements if they are able to meet other conditions specified by the town.

With the prospect of new requests for town right-of-way leases for mobile phone towers, the board gave the town manager and attorney authority to research the hiring of lawyers specialized in telecommunications policy to help update the town’s ordinance. Owens said that changes in mobile phone technology are expected to create demand for more, and smaller, towers, which could create an eyesore in some places.

The town will consider purchasing a variety of “welcome” banners for light poles, as board members requested the staff put together a presentation with options. Weeks noted that both Carolina Beach and Kure Beach had similar banners, which she said improved the hospitable image of those places.