Hook, line and sinker

By Skylar Walters

The up-and-down weather of last week has finally settled into a more spring-like pattern. Anglers are taking full advantage of it and catching plenty of fish. With the calmer winds and warmer weather, water temperatures have crept up above 50 degrees and look to remain that way for the foreseeable future as weather conditions are forecast to stay warm with slight seas. The offshore fishing has been really good for wahoo and bottom fish the past week and with reports of large bluefin tuna being caught, anglers that had already put up their gear are scrambling to dust it off and de-winterize their boats.

The big story is the bluefin tuna being caught a mile off Carolina Beach. When the first reports of whales being seen just off our coast started coming in, anglers knew the bluefin would be in the area, and they were right. Large tackle and large baits are needed, as well as a good knowledge of how to land one of these fish, so if you don’t know much about it, find someone who does before trying to tangle with one of these monsters.

Offshore, the calm conditions have allowed anglers to head out to the blue water and many of them doing that found the wahoo were plentiful and hungry. Areas around the Steeples produced as did locations nearby. Some boats had multiple fish in just a few hours’ fishing time. The fishing conditions look to be prime for those wanting to head off the beach this weekend.

Closer to the beach, in water depths around 70-80 feet, the sea bass fishing has been very good with very large fish and anglers getting their limits in short order. Both double dropper rigs baited with squid and smaller jigs have been working very well. A few triggerfish have also been reported in the deeper water.

Inshore, the speckled trout fishing has picked up again and although there are a lot of smaller fish being found, there are some keepers being reported. The deeper creeks and channels are good locations to try as are the marsh backs where there is a good supply of muddy bottom as that tends to hold some warmth. Slow retrieves are still necessary due to the fish being lethargic. Anglers are also reporting good numbers of red drum being found around the same areas and the docks. Fishing natural baits, such as cut shrimp and cut bait, has also produced some decent catches of black drum.

As always, if heading out during the winter months, file a float plan and make sure you and your crew are well prepared for any type of onboard emergency. It goes without saying that this is very important anytime you head offshore, but especially imperative during the cold season.