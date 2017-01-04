Notices to creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Tommy Ray Lanier of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of December, 2016.
Francis Lanier, Administrator
1002 S. 16th Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Charles F. Brewer of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of December, 2016
Gordon D. Brewer, Executor
248 Scott Jenkins Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
OF
ANN DAVIS CONNOR
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Ann Davis Connor, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Christine Connor Broyer, Executor of the decedent’s estate, at the offices of Wessell & Raney, L.L.P., 107-B N. 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or P.O. Box 1049, Wilmington, NC 28402 on or before March 20, 2017, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above-named Executor.
This 8th day of December, 2016.
Christine Connor Broyer, Executor
c/o John C. Wessell, III
Attorney for the Estate of Ann Davis Connor
Wessell & Raney, L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1049
Wilmington, NC 28402
Telephone: 910-762-7475
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James F. Rogers, Sr. of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of December, 2016
Teresa R. Holzwarth, Executrix
301 Pierpoint Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Marguerite Lane Dooley of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of December, 2016.
David E. Dooley, Executor
124 Dellwood Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/22, 12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Anne Heins Lamson of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of December, 2016.
Mary Brooke Lamson, Executrix
1718 Chestnut Street
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Billy Joe Gray of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of December, 2016.
Callen Murrow, Executrix
3019 Answorth Court
Wilmington, NC 28405
12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Bonita Effie Kobbins of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of March 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of December, 2016.
Karen K. Litcher, Administrator
3224-C North College Road, PMB #178
Wilmington, NC 28405-8826
12/29/2016 & 1/5, 1/12, 1/19/2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF MARION M. MAIER, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of April, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 6016 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington NC 28405.
This the 28th day of December, 2016.
Thomas John Maier Executor
Estate of marion m. maier
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
1/5, 1/12, 1/19, 1/26/2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hyton W. Babson, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 7th day of April, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 5th day of January, 2017.
Roger G. Babson, Executor of the Estate of Hyton W. Babson
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017