Police briefs

Police cite ultralight pilot with airspace violation

Wrightsville Beach police cited the pilot of an ultralight aircraft with violating the town’s 500-foot altitude limit on Dec. 31. Police issued Walter M. Knight Jr. of Stoneville, North Carolina, a ticket for aircraft violation, after they shot video and photos of Knight flying the small craft over the beach strand. Police said they issued the citation to Knight when he landed the craft near Public Beach Access No. 28 on the south end.

Afterparty fight leads to assault charge

Wrightsville Beach police charged a Morganton, North Carolina, man with assault after an early- morning fight ended with a man being pushed into a glass-top coffee table.

Kendall Childress, 42, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury after an after-hours party came to blows at a house on 16 East Henderson Street. Wrightsville Beach police said several people went to the house after the nearby bars closed. Words were exchanged between two attendees, with punches being thrown, and one man being pushed into the coffee table. EMS responded to the scene, police said.