Saffo touts traffic projects, says Wilmington will remain a ‘tree city’ during State of the City address

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said the city would continue to address “the most important issue for our citizens” by focusing on transportation, citing projects at five interchanges across the city, including Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff. Noting that the five interchanges were all in the process of North Carolina Department of Transportation funding that could total as much as $600 million over the course of the next decade.

The five projects included:

Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff

Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Parkway

College Road and Oleander Drive

Martin Luther King Parkway and College Road

Kerr Avenue and Market Street.

“I feel that within the next 10 years, all of these interchanges will be either completed or under construction,” Saffo said.

The mayor also said that development projects won’t take away from the city’s focus of making the city more “walkable” or overtake the city’s natural landscapes.

“You the citizens told us that your number one priority was to make our city a more walkable and bikeable city,” said Saffo, citing a citizen survey that supports closer development of residential, retail and work. “We know at times, it may be difficult, and sometimes even painful to watch empty lots develop, but know this: We are a tree city, and we will continue to be a tree city; an even better one than we are today.”

Other highlights from the speech included: