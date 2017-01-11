Weekend police report

Friday, Jan. 6
Citations
• Jack Brandon was cited with window tint violation.
• Chase Popella was cited with following too closely and improper passing.
• Selbie-lyn Drish and Stephanie Tremain were cited with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, consumption of alcohol under 19 and possession of alcohol under 19.
• Christopher D. Brock, Phillip M. David and Emily M. Pugh were cited with human waste.
• Justin Wallace was cited with alcohol consumption on the street.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Arrests
• Robert Wesley Mcintosh was charged with limited driving privilege violation and cited with driving while licensed revoked.
Citations
• John Charles Buechele and Amanda Jean Rivenbark were cited with expired registration.
• Cameron Christopher Bailey was cited with consuming alcohol under 19 and attempting to obtain alcohol with fake driver’s license.
• Alfredo Dipints was cited with speeding.
• Samuel S. Pugh was cited with human waste.
• Demette Bordeaux III was cited with impeding traffic.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Citations
• Robert Stainer was cited with red light violation, expired registration and inspection violation.
• Jesse Rutledge was cited with possession of alcohol under 21.
• Hannah Hager and Michael Jerome Reese were cited with speeding.