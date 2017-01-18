Weekend police report

Friday, Jan. 13
Arrests
• Alec Guarnaccia was charged with failure to appear in court.
Citations
• Lauren Elizabeth Johnson, Ronald Arthur Woody, Coty Tahj Loray, Kellie Roy, Sarah Davis and Alec Guarnaccia were cited with speeding.
• Joseph Thomas Humphrey III was cited with driving while licensed revoked.
• Shardee Conxum was cited with driving without a license.
• Craig Scott Cook Jr. was cited with human waste.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Arrests
• Dustin Langston was charged with DWI and cited with driving left of the center lane.
Citations
• Jeremy Scott Edens was cited with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn Michael Epperson was cited with careless and reckless driving.
• Elle Bressler and David Ward were cited with stop light violations.
• Jack McMackin, Brandon Carter, Alexander Carlson and Dajon Turner were cited with speeding.
• Justin T. Pratt and Shira Hughes were cited with impeding traffic.
Jared Sigman was cited with littering.
• Caleb Hofer was cited with open container.
• Benjamin Austin and Aaron Stasiak were cited with a noise complaint.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Citations
• Jasson Forrest Walker and Lauren Grace Savage were cited with driving while license revoked.
• Danielle Marrisa Harris, Nicole Simmons, Benjamin Bradshaw, Diana Morgan, Shelby Talik and Austin Armstrong were cited with speeding.
• Nekeshia Gurganious was cited with expired registration and window tint violation.