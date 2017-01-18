Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»Weekend police report

Weekend police report

0
By on News, Police Report

Friday, Jan. 13

Arrests

• Alec Guarnaccia was charged with failure to appear in court.

Citations

• Lauren Elizabeth Johnson, Ronald Arthur Woody, Coty Tahj Loray, Kellie Roy, Sarah Davis and Alec Guarnaccia were cited with speeding.

• Joseph Thomas Humphrey III was cited with driving while licensed revoked.

• Shardee Conxum was cited with driving without a license.

• Craig Scott Cook Jr. was cited with human waste.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Arrests

• Dustin Langston was charged with DWI and cited with driving left of the center lane.

Citations

• Jeremy Scott Edens was cited with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Shawn Michael Epperson was cited with careless and reckless driving.

• Elle Bressler and David Ward were cited with stop light violations.

• Jack McMackin, Brandon Carter, Alexander Carlson and Dajon Turner were cited with speeding.

• Justin T. Pratt and Shira Hughes were cited with impeding traffic.
Jared Sigman was cited with littering.

• Caleb Hofer was cited with open container.

• Benjamin Austin and Aaron Stasiak were cited with a noise complaint.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Citations

• Jasson Forrest Walker and Lauren Grace Savage were cited with driving while license revoked.

• Danielle Marrisa Harris, Nicole Simmons, Benjamin Bradshaw, Diana Morgan, Shelby Talik and Austin Armstrong were cited with speeding.

• Nekeshia Gurganious was cited with expired registration and window tint violation.

Copyright 2017 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann