Wrightsville Beach to keep parking hours, rates consistent next season

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen concluded its parking workshop today by agreeing not to raise rates or hours of enforcement, agreeing to further examine some capital issues regarding new equipment and consider other minor changes.

In fact, the board will talk about reducing collection hours in one location. The board’s workshop didn’t include a formal vote, but the board did instruct staff to bring back other items to either the Jan. 23 board retreat meeting or the next board of aldermen meeting in February.

At today’s meeting, the board said it would further examine:

Whether to reduce collection periods on Harbor Island from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. down to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These areas would include the town hall and parks and recreation parking lots, as well as areas in Harbor Island neighborhoods. Alderman Lisa Weeks said she believed the parking collection times could be reduced while still achieving the goal of deterring beach parking from those spots.

The board will consider rescinding restrictions on residential parking passes for spots in between Sunset Street and Iula Street.

The board wanted to wait to see how a plan develops by Poe’s Tavern to by the neighboring Middle of the Island building and demolish it for parking before considering whether to expand parking around the Old Causeway Drive area.

Lanier Parking, which manages parking for the town, will conduct a presentation on new parking meter technology that could replace the town’s current pay stations, which allow payment by credit cards, coins and mobile phone apps. Of the town’s 26 pay parking stations, 23 will lose warranty coverage in March 2018. The town will pay $4,000 for extra parts for the machines while considering investing in new technology that would stay more current.

Lanier Parking will also present proposals for managing boat ramp overflow parking on the town’s grass lot on the municipal complex, where the farmer’s market is held. The boat overflow parking would be only for Fridays and Saturdays during holiday weekends.

