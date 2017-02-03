Casino night fundraiser goes for ’80s style

This year’s casino night fundraiser for Wrightsville Beach School will see attendees breaking out neon spandex, lacing up Reeboks, pulling up legwarmers and throwing on Members Only jackets. The Wrightsville Beach Foundation will highlight ’80s fashion and lifestyle as part of its Back to the ’80s Casino Night at Country Club of Landfall on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The annual event will feature a photo booth, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a late-night food bar and dancing, along with winner-take-all gambling with chips. Individual tickets are $100, rising to $125 at the door, with proceeds benefitting Wrightsville Beach School. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wbsfoundation.org, or pay by check and mail to: WBS Foundation, 220 Coral Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.