Hook, line and sinker

By Skylar Walters

Finally, the shortest month of the year has arrived and for anglers that means we’re that much closer to the spring fishing season. Until then, we’ll just have to muster through, but that’s what fishing schools and other outdoor conventions are for, right?

Of course the weather isn’t that bad for those still wishing to wet a line. The week’s forecast isn’t all that dismal and the water temperatures are decent, reading right around the mid-50s. As we’ve seen in the past weeks’ reports, there are still some fish around and they’ll remain through the month barring any exasperating changes. The offshore fishing, however, is pretty much stalled as the weather pattern we’re in has lots of winds and sea conditions aren’t the greatest.

Inshore, the fishing has remained typical for this time of year with anglers finding pockets of red drum. The speckled trout fishing has continued to be decent in the creeks, mainly with live baits but artificial will also work with a little more patience. Anglers have caught some black drum around the docks and oyster beds using natural baits such as cut shrimp and cut bait.

For those still not willing to get out in the element until the fishing starts getting really good again, there’s always the local fishing schools, and on Saturday, Feb. 11, Fisherman’s Post is holding its annual “Hands On” Fishing School from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coastline Conference and Event Center. Seminars and rigging stations are located throughout the center with both inshore and offshore fishing being represented by a large number of local fishing captains. If you sign up before Feb. 4 the cost of the school is $100 and if you sign up after it’s $110. Included in the cost of admission is a T-shirt, rigging materials, breakfast and lunch plus snacks and drinks, a goodie bag and a chance at door prizes. Tickets can be picked up at Tex’s Tackle as well as through the mail, online or by phone. Visit www.fishermanspost.com and click on the Fishing School tab for more information and links to other payment options.

For those not able to attend on that date, a half-day Fishing School from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. is scheduled for the following day on Feb. 12. Cost for this event is $70 by Feb. 4 and $75 after. This school also offers a discounted rate for children under 14 of $40 for every paying adult. Everything being offered for the full-day event is the same except there is no lunch and the seminar sessions are condensed from six sessions to four. There will also be full-day events held in Morehead and Greenville later in February and also in March.