One year with Jesus in the Gospels

THERE IS A RIGHTEOUS ANGER

February 02

John 2:15, “And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables.”

JOHN 2:12-14

Jesus brought the message of “love your enemies” to the world and demonstrated it in such a way that some people have forgotten instances like this when Jesus showed anger. Anger can also be a godly emotion.

Ephesians 4:26, tells us to “be angry and sin not”. This means there is a righteous type of anger which is not sin. This is why we are told to hate evil (Ps. 45:7; 119:104, 163; Pro. 8:13; Rom. 12:9).

Ephesians 4:26, goes on to say, “Let not the sun go down upon your wrath”. That doesn’t mean that it’s alright to be angry during daylight as long as we repent by nightfall. Rather, it is speaking of this righteous type of anger. We are never to let it rest. Don’t ever put it to bed, but keep yourself stirred up against the things of the devil.

The key to distinguishing between a righteous anger and a carnal anger is to discern our motives and the object of our anger. Godly anger is directed at the devil with no consideration of self. If we are angry with people, it’s carnal (Eph. 6:12). And if our motivation is self-serving, then it’s wrong.

