Weekend police report

Friday, Jan. 27
Citations
• Taylor King was cited with running a stop light.
• Alesha Kelly and James Morgan were cited with speeding.
• Jacqueline Glenwright was cited with expired registration.
Warning Tickets
• Melissa DiIorio was warned for speeding.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Ciations
• Randolph Douglas Martin was cited with expired registration and inspection violation.
• Allyson Joy Kane and Dennis Randall Pozsar were cited with speeding.
• Christopher Holland Carter was cited with no operator’s license and expired registration.
• Zachary Logan Scholar was cited with simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of beer by a 19-year-old.
Warning tickets
• Zachary John McLatchy was warned for failure to yield.
• Kody Alexander Frankford was warned for speeding.
• Stephen Alexander Langsten was warned for expired registration.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Citations
• Nathaniel Rice, Eric Collart, Emily Johnson, Scott Yavorsky, Shirley Tiffany and Damien Buchanan were cited with seat belt violations.
• Jonathan Corriher and Caitlin Cantrell were cited with speeding.
Warning tickets
• Stuart Bratton was cited with a seatbelt violation.
• Amanda Salerno and Steven Galloway were cited with speeding.