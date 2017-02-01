Weekend police report

Friday, Jan. 27

Citations

• Taylor King was cited with running a stop light.

• Alesha Kelly and James Morgan were cited with speeding.

• Jacqueline Glenwright was cited with expired registration.

Warning Tickets

• Melissa DiIorio was warned for speeding.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Ciations

• Randolph Douglas Martin was cited with expired registration and inspection violation.

• Allyson Joy Kane and Dennis Randall Pozsar were cited with speeding.

• Christopher Holland Carter was cited with no operator’s license and expired registration.

• Zachary Logan Scholar was cited with simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of beer by a 19-year-old.

Warning tickets

• Zachary John McLatchy was warned for failure to yield.

• Kody Alexander Frankford was warned for speeding.

• Stephen Alexander Langsten was warned for expired registration.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Citations

• Nathaniel Rice, Eric Collart, Emily Johnson, Scott Yavorsky, Shirley Tiffany and Damien Buchanan were cited with seat belt violations.

• Jonathan Corriher and Caitlin Cantrell were cited with speeding.

Warning tickets

• Stuart Bratton was cited with a seatbelt violation.

• Amanda Salerno and Steven Galloway were cited with speeding.