Wilmington Planning Commission approves Airlie Road rezoning for 57-unit development

The Wilmington Planning Commission on Wednesday approved rezoning a nearly 12-acre parcel of Airlie Road from residential to mixed-used for a proposed 57 single-family house development, sparking opposition from several dozen neighbors and residents who said it would detract from the pastoral qualities of the state “scenic byway” and bring more traffic.

The commission voted 5-1 to approve the rezoning to urban mixed-use from residential after developers agreed to stretch the “setback” distance from 20 feet to 30 feet, putting more space between the houses and Airlie Road. The vote followed a public hearing that lasted nearly two hours, as several neighbors stood to speak against the rezoning, while developers negotiated a compromise to meet some of the commissioners concerns. The rezoning will be on the March 7 Wilmington City Council meeting.

After the public comments, several commissioners said their primary concern was the setback distance, which at 20 feet was less than the 30 feet for R-15 residential zoning, the current classification for the 11.8-acre lot at 315 Airlie Road, near the entrance of Airlie Gardens.

While several residents raised concerns about density, several commissioners said they believed the density was in line with the city’s development plans.Commissioner Laura Miller added she was also concerned that the development had nine houses facing Airlie Road, saying something closer to four homes would be more appropriate. She was the only vote against the rezoning. The commission recused vice chairman Richard Collier from the vote.

The project would build 57 single-family homes and would connect to the former Galleria site on Wrightsville Avenue, which borders the lot’s north side. Nine of the homes would be located on Airlie Road. The developers told the commission that it had stepped back from an earlier plan of 72 lots, including some town homes, after meeting with neighbors. Developers said if the lots weren’t rezoned, they could build a 34-lot neighborhood on the property under the current R-15 zoning.

But several neighbors said the project doesn’t fit the area and that the rezoning deviates from the Wrightsville Sound Small Area Plan, which they said doesn’t allow for anything but residential zoning on Airlie Road. And while developers said they would preserve 27 live oak trees on the site, and bring in 125 more for landscaping, neighbors said it would bring urbanization to a road that was named a North Carolina scenic byway for its trees and nature.

“We went through a lot of trouble to get that designation,” said Anne Russell, a resident of the Bradley Creek Point neighborhood off Airlie Road. “We are a rural road. We have a horse pasture, we have beautiful Airlie Gardens. It’s rural. It’s not Mayfaire.”