Harbor Island Garden Club hosts plant sale Saturday in Wrightsville Beach

Harbor Island Garden Club will be hosting its first ever plant sale on Saturday, April 1, at the Harbor Ways Gardens located at 321 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach. The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Specials include half off bricks and pavers.  The event will also include a tag sale, which includes furniture donated by the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

