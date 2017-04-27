The Alex Newsome Community Food Drive is underway to benefit NourishNC. The food drive is held in memory of Alex Newsome, a Wilmington baseball player whose tragic death in 2014 inspired the local baseball community to hold an annual food drive in his memory. This is the 3rd year of the food drive. Wrightsville Beach Elementary is collecting food through April 28.

Alex’s parents, Garrick and Brandie Newsome, feel that the effort honors not only Alex’s passion for sports and food, but his giving spirit and motivation to uplift others. Alex was a typical 11-year-old who grew up playing multiple sports, baseball being his passion.

Donate to Nourish NC in Alex’s name via www.nourishnc.org.