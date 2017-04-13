NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Robert Lawrence Everett, Jr., deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of June, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 810 Bayshore Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28411.

This the 23rd day of March, 2017.

Robert Lawrence Everett, Sr., Administration of the Estate of Robert Lawrence Everett, Jr.

March 23, 30, & April 6, 13, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Edith M. Jenzano aka Edith M. Bolden, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify to all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the undersigned to Douglas A. Fox, Registered Process Agent, at 102 N. Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before June 23, 2017 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 23rd day of March, 2017.

Glenn G. Bradley, Executor of the Estate of Edith M. Jenzano, aka Edith M. Bolden

Douglas A. Fox, Attorney

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5TH Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

March 23, 30, & April 6, 13, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Joan Karen Narramore, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 21st day of June 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 23rd day of March 2017.

Lloyd Richard Narramore Executor

1207 Potomac Court

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

March 23, March 30, April 7, & April 13, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Alexander Leslie Paternotte, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of April 2017.

Alexander H Paternotte, Executor

418 Lansdowne Rd

Wilmington NC 28409

April 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2017