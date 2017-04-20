Notice to creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Alexander Leslie Paternotte, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of April 2017.

Alexander H Paternotte, Executor

418 Lansdowne Rd

Wilmington NC 28409

April 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2017