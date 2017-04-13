TNT drama Good Behavior schedules Wrightsville Beach shooting locations

The TV show Good Behavior will stage several location shoots in Wrightsville Beach next week, including with several scenes scheduled for the island’s south end. The main location for the five-day shoot will be in the area of Jack Parker Drive, including late evening and early morning shooting near public access No. 39. Filming will be April 18-21 and on April 25, town manager Tim Owens wrote in an email sent this morning.

The house at 836 S. Lumina Ave. will also be used for several locations and the production crew will use the town’s lot in front of the old fire station for staging, Owens wrote. The TV production

The details of filming are expected may be discussed during tonight’s Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the town hall’s conference center. Good Behavior, a TNT network drama, shot its first season in Wilmington and the region last year.