Town offering soccer skills, pickleball lessons

By Taylor Doss

Intern

The Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department will be offering children’s soccer skills instructions and pickleball lessons in April and May.

Sponsored by the Wilmington Hammerheads, soccer skills instructions for kids ages 5 through 11 will be available each Tuesday between 3:30 pm. – 4:30 p.m. from April 18 through May 23 at Wrightsville Beach Park.

People interested in learning the rapidly-growing game of pickleball can also begin taking lessons on May 2. However, the sport is already developing a following in Wrightsville Beach through a group of players meeting at Wrightsville Beach Park’s tennis courts on some weekday mornings.

Pickleball is popularly described as a combination of badminton, tennis, and ping pong. It’s played on a shortened tennis court with a wooden paddle and a whiffle ball. The sport was officially created in 1965, but recently its popularity is mounting fast through the states.

It gets its odd sounding name from the sport of rowing, where “pickleboat” is a term used to describe a mixed crew, of male and female rowers. The term was adapted to Pickleball, it being a mixture of different sports, the name worked for its creators Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, who wanted a game the whole family could play together.

In 2015, the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department recognized the trending reputation of Pickleball, and began offering lessons at the Wrightsville Beach Park. The town of Wrightsville Beach donated the needed equipment, nets, paddles, and balls to facilitate the beginners in the sport who were unlikely to have the necessities.

“The lessons are meant to teach people the basics to start, so that they can advance their game through open play,” said Katie Ryan the Recreation Program Supervisor. Groups play all across Wrightsville Beach, in the park and local churches, anywhere the portable nets can be set up. “It’s a fun sport and great way to get involved,” she said.

On Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings you can find a group of players on the courts at the park being instructed by Jackie Jenkins. Jenkins is a tennis instructor for the parks and recreation department, and has used her athletic abilities to lead the pickleball lessons.

Pickleball is special because it can be enjoyed by all different skill and ability levels, supporters said.

“It’s a new lease on life for people with athletic injuries, they can still play the game, and advanced players play at a more intense pace,” Jenkins said.

Emily Van De Weijer takes part in the lessons and is one of the people brought to pickleball by athletic pains.

“I played tennis until I got the worst case of tennis elbow, and just couldn’t play anymore,” she said.

In addition to the morning lessons, evening lessons will begin May 2nd to allow people who are busy during the day to have an introduction to the game. People interested in the town’s lessons. can sign up for lessons on the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation website or at the office located at 1 Bob Sawyer Drive.