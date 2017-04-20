UNCW golfer claims CAA women’s title

By Taylor Doss

Intern

University of North Carolina Wilmington junior golfer Lyberty Anderson ended play as the top individual medalist at the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Golf Championship leading UNCW to a third-place finish at the Ford’s Colony Country Club on Sunday afternoon.

“To come back and do that for myself, and to do that for Cindy, and UNCW means a lot,” Anderson said.

This achievement places Anderson in rare company, as she becomes only the third UNCW women’s golfer to earn individual medalist honors at the CAA Championship. Anderson joins her predecessors Ashley Tait and Carmen Perez-Narbon who medaled in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

“I am so proud of Lyberty and how she played this week,” UNCW Coach Cindy Ho said. “She was in so much control of her game and her emotions. She has overcome a lot personally and persevered through it all. Lyberty has been a great addition to our program and we are so excited for her winning the individual title.”

The Seahawks finished in third place after carding a 305-team score in the third round, with only a single stroke separating them from second place. Delaware took a back to back CAA championship after completing the tournament with a 295-team score, finishing a demanding 11 strokes below the College of Charleston.

Anderson shot one-under par on the first nine holes on Sunday, with birdie efforts on the fourth and eighth holes. She closed out the Sunday round with a two-over-par 74 and finished overall at even par.

Anderson relieves any anxiety for the competition by focusing her mind on the things she loves, music and her cat.

“I always have a song in my head when I’m going out on the golf course…I know how to play, so it’s not much thinking involved. We just sing and talk about my cat” she said.

Sophomore Ellinoora Moisio tied for fourth place after firing a four-over-par 76 in the third-round while freshman Thao My Nguyen took seventh place with a three-round score of 224 (+8), giving UNCW three team members in the top 10.

“I am very proud of my team and how we competed this week,” Ho said. “We started off strong and had lots of birdie looks early, but we just couldn’t convert enough of them. We made a few mistakes that kept us from really staying close in the middle of the round.

“Congratulations to Delaware as they played great today,” Ho continued. “We’ll return everyone on the team next year and look forward to being competitive again.”