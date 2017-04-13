Weekend police report

Friday, April 7
Arrests
- Kody Jaeger was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV narcotic, possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana, failure to maintain vehicle control, open container and possession of paraphernalia.
Citations
- Christopher Kenyon was cited with underage consumption.
- Victoria Lombardi was cited with misdemeanor larceny.
- Jamie Michelle McLaurn, James Ryan Coleman and Huseyin Ozogul were cited with speeding.
- Jackson Kenan Rand was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
Warning Tickets
- James Lesesne was warned for equipment violation.
- Lorena Marie Brice was warned for revoked license plates.
Saturday, April 8
Arrests
- Dillon Bass was charged with second-degree trespassing.
- Joel Midgett was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest.
Citations
- Harold Lee McCoy was cited with running a stop light. Stop light
- Kevin Sabillon and Alan Travis Tyndall were cited with speeding. – Speed
- Tabor Scott was cited with improper left turn.
Warning Tickets
- Mthias Saxman was cited with running a stop sign.
Sunday, April 9
Citations
- Sean P Hickey was cited with failure to register vehicle.
- Nolan Van Gelston, Trey Michael Hansey, Seth Romir , Emily Gordon, Parlar Christian Hughes and Caitlin E Myers were cited with consuming alcohol under 19 years old.
- Michael R. Horan was cited with running a stop sign.
- James Alexander McFadyn was cited with vehicle tint violation
- Patrick Augustus Schirmir and Stephen James Fasul were cited with speeding.
Warning Tickets
- Sherlock Gregory McDougald was warned for speeding.