police badge

Weekend police report

Police Report

Friday, April 7

Arrests

  • Kody Jaeger was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV narcotic, possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana, failure to maintain vehicle control, open container and possession of paraphernalia.

Citations

  • Christopher Kenyon was cited with underage consumption.
  • Victoria Lombardi was cited with misdemeanor larceny.
  • Jamie Michelle McLaurn, James Ryan Coleman  and Huseyin Ozogul  were cited with speeding.
  • Jackson Kenan Rand was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Warning Tickets

  • James Lesesne was warned for equipment violation.
  • Lorena Marie Brice was warned for revoked license plates.

Saturday, April 8

Arrests

  • Dillon Bass was charged with second-degree  trespassing.
  • Joel Midgett was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest.

Citations

  • Harold Lee McCoy was cited with running a stop light. Stop light
  • Kevin Sabillon and Alan Travis Tyndall were cited with speeding. – Speed
  • Tabor Scott was cited with improper left turn.

Warning Tickets

  • Mthias Saxman was cited with running a stop sign.

Sunday, April 9

Citations

  • Sean P Hickey was cited with failure to register vehicle.
  • Nolan Van Gelston, Trey Michael Hansey,  Seth Romir , Emily Gordon, Parlar Christian Hughes and Caitlin E Myers were  cited with consuming alcohol under 19 years old.
  • Michael R. Horan was cited with running a stop sign.
  • James Alexander McFadyn was cited with vehicle tint violation
  • Patrick Augustus Schirmir and Stephen James Fasul  were cited with speeding.

Warning Tickets

  • Sherlock Gregory McDougald was warned for speeding.
