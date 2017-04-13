Weekend police report

Friday, April 7 Arrests Kody Jaeger was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV narcotic, possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana, failure to maintain vehicle control, open container and possession of paraphernalia. Citations Christopher Kenyon was cited with underage consumption.

Victoria Lombardi was cited with misdemeanor larceny.

Jamie Michelle McLaurn, James Ryan Coleman and Huseyin Ozogul were cited with speeding.

Jackson Kenan Rand was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior. Warning Tickets James Lesesne was warned for equipment violation.

Lorena Marie Brice was warned for revoked license plates. Saturday, April 8 Arrests Dillon Bass was charged with second-degree trespassing.

Joel Midgett was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest. Citations Harold Lee McCoy was cited with running a stop light. Stop light

Kevin Sabillon and Alan Travis Tyndall were cited with speeding. – Speed

Tabor Scott was cited with improper left turn. Warning Tickets Mthias Saxman was cited with running a stop sign. Sunday, April 9 Citations Sean P Hickey was cited with failure to register vehicle.

Nolan Van Gelston, Trey Michael Hansey, Seth Romir , Emily Gordon, Parlar Christian Hughes and Caitlin E Myers were cited with consuming alcohol under 19 years old.

Michael R. Horan was cited with running a stop sign.

James Alexander McFadyn was cited with vehicle tint violation

Patrick Augustus Schirmir and Stephen James Fasul were cited with speeding. Warning Tickets Sherlock Gregory McDougald was warned for speeding.

Copyright 2017 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.