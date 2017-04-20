Weekend police report

Friday, April 14

Arrests

• Tyler Austin Mitchell was charged with failure to appear in court.

• Garrett Loeper was charged with resisting arrest and intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Citations

• Jacob Glen Black and Keyona Townsend were cited with displaying a revoked plate.

• Sonya Henry was cited with expired registration.

• Kendra Campbell was cited with driving were license revoked.

• Edward Lang was cited with underage possession of alcohol.

• Basil Williams was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.

• Andrew Lawrence was cited with careless and reckless driving.

• Michael Holmes, Zahary James and David Jensen were cited with speeding.

• Michael KcKinnie was cited with expired registration.

• Ronald Munoz-Quintana was cited with human waste.

• Sisto Fea was cited with profane and boisterous behavior.

Saturday, April 15

Arrests

• Christopher Sisk was charged with DWI and cited with a broken tail light.

• Quinten Perkins was charged with DWI, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to maintain control of vehicle.

• Aaron Whitmore was charged with simple assault and intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

• Brewan Waddle was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Citations

• Leslie Davis, Andrew Garver, Kaitlyn Mooney, Danielle Berman and Walter Ange were cited with expired registration

• Jasmine Delts was cited with failure to register motor vehicle.

• Thomas Cavenaugh was cited with insurance violation.

• Kevin Kelly and Jazmin Alfonso were cited with expired registration and inspection.

• Matthew Fullerton was cited with speeding and running a red light.

• Juan Lazaro was cited with driving without a license and broken break light.

• Jennifer Mcdermott and Ciska Eliason were cited with driving while license revoked.

• Anthony Howard driving without a license and expired registration.

• William Smith was cited with driving without a license and littering

• Veronica Aguirre was cited with driving without a license and speeding

• Mark Mccarthy was cited with running a stop sign.

• Canon Obriant, Alyssa Carpenter, Jessica Dean, Aaron Garcia, Patrick Murray, Keith Cox, George Georgiev, Ryan Giggey, Marlon Applewhite, Ashley Morrissey, Aaron Whitmore, Karolis Kundrutas were cited with open container.

Sunday, April 16

Arrests

• John Diggins III was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear in court.

Citations

• Lea Anne Thompson was cited with driving while license revoked.

• Robyn Bryce Vaughn was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.

• Natasha Morales Castellanos was cited with cruelty to animals.

• Amanda Michelle High was cited with speeding.

• Gary Stanton Mincolla was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

• Kenneth Overstreet was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior, consuming alcohol under 21 and possession of false identification.

• Briar Baker was cited with failure to maintain lane control.

• Eric McCafferty was cited with failure to pay bar tab.