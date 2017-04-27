Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»»Weekend police report
police badge

Weekend police report

0
By on Police Report

Friday, April 21

Arrests

  • Grayson Kyle Lancaster was cited with attempted larceny.

Citations

  • Wesley Dixon was cited with expired registration and inspection.
  • Ashley Wildrick and Jaime Neagle were cited with running a stop light.
  • William Green was cited with a seat belt violation.
  • Frank Tutza was cited with speeding.

Warning tickets

  • Daniel Hanes was warned for expired registration.
  • Jared Paul-Thomas was warned for speeding.

Saturday, April 22

Arrests

  • Bates Christopher Wade was charged with DWI.
  • Robert Matthew Long was charged with DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and failure to reduce speed.

Citations

  • Christen Gayle Chadwick was cited with speeding and tint violation.
  • Adam Scott Cannon was cited with stop light violation.
  • Hannah Elizabeth Green and Maggie Claire Capra were cited with speeding.
  • Moises Alberto Benitez was cited with failure to register vehicle.
  • Kendall Catterton was cited with impeding safe movement.
  • Robert J. Newbold was cited with driving on the sidewalk.
  • Parker M. Stroud was cited with human waste.

Sunday, April 23

Citations

  • Tatum Alexandra Hardeer and Sarah Elizabeth Roland were cited with speeding.
  • Timothy Godwin was cited with red light violation.

Warning tickets

  • Michael Bannan was warned for speeding.
Copyright 2017 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann