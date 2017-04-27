Weekend police report

Friday, April 21
Arrests
- Grayson Kyle Lancaster was cited with attempted larceny.
Citations
- Wesley Dixon was cited with expired registration and inspection.
- Ashley Wildrick and Jaime Neagle were cited with running a stop light.
- William Green was cited with a seat belt violation.
- Frank Tutza was cited with speeding.
Warning tickets
- Daniel Hanes was warned for expired registration.
- Jared Paul-Thomas was warned for speeding.
Saturday, April 22
Arrests
- Bates Christopher Wade was charged with DWI.
- Robert Matthew Long was charged with DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and failure to reduce speed.
Citations
- Christen Gayle Chadwick was cited with speeding and tint violation.
- Adam Scott Cannon was cited with stop light violation.
- Hannah Elizabeth Green and Maggie Claire Capra were cited with speeding.
- Moises Alberto Benitez was cited with failure to register vehicle.
- Kendall Catterton was cited with impeding safe movement.
- Robert J. Newbold was cited with driving on the sidewalk.
- Parker M. Stroud was cited with human waste.
Sunday, April 23
Citations
- Tatum Alexandra Hardeer and Sarah Elizabeth Roland were cited with speeding.
- Timothy Godwin was cited with red light violation.
Warning tickets
- Michael Bannan was warned for speeding.