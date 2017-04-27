Weekend police report

Friday, April 21 Arrests Grayson Kyle Lancaster was cited with attempted larceny. Citations Wesley Dixon was cited with expired registration and inspection.

Ashley Wildrick and Jaime Neagle were cited with running a stop light.

William Green was cited with a seat belt violation.

Frank Tutza was cited with speeding. Warning tickets Daniel Hanes was warned for expired registration.

Jared Paul-Thomas was warned for speeding. Saturday, April 22 Arrests Bates Christopher Wade was charged with DWI.

Robert Matthew Long was charged with DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and failure to reduce speed. Citations Christen Gayle Chadwick was cited with speeding and tint violation.

Adam Scott Cannon was cited with stop light violation.

Hannah Elizabeth Green and Maggie Claire Capra were cited with speeding.

Moises Alberto Benitez was cited with failure to register vehicle.

Kendall Catterton was cited with impeding safe movement.

Robert J. Newbold was cited with driving on the sidewalk.

Parker M. Stroud was cited with human waste. Sunday, April 23 Citations Tatum Alexandra Hardeer and Sarah Elizabeth Roland were cited with speeding.

Timothy Godwin was cited with red light violation. Warning tickets Michael Bannan was warned for speeding.

