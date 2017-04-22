Wrightsville Beach shops hosting Earth Day vegetable planting event

A group of local businesses are giving away seeds and soil to celebrate Earth Day today, including vegetables that are ready to go to the garden now for late starter gardeners. From 12 – 4 p.m. today at Sean’s Private Surf Instruction, Annex Surf Supply and Surf City Surf Shop at 534 Causeway Dr.

The businesses will have everything needed for customers to plant their own peppers, tomatoes and other vegetables, including a variety of seeds, water, soil, recycled egg cartons and cups.

“What better way to celebrate and honor our beautiful Mother Earth than by planting your own veggies and fruits?” said Sean Griffin, owner of Sean’s Private Surf Instruction. “If you were thinking about growing your own tomatoes or peppers this summer but never got around to it, this is the time. This will be a great project for the kiddos too.”

The stores will also be giving to customers young plants that can be transplanted to a garden, which will require a proof of purchase from one of the stores.