After 35 years, Capt. Powell retires from WBFD

When Sterling Powell took his first job for the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, it was only supposed to be for a few years while he worked things out. The volunteer knew the department, which in the early 1980s, was just beginning to take on professional, full-time firefighters. But at the time, he did not know he would serve the town for 35 years, the longest on record for any member of the fire department and advancing to the rank of Captain.

“As fireman have come and go through this department, this has remained my home,” Powell said. “But firefighting is a young man’s game.”

Powell saw his biggest fire near the end of his career with the May 2016 fire at King’s Beachwear by Johnnie Mercer’s Pier. The fire occurred one week into the tenure of Fire Chief Glen Rogers, who let Powell stay incident commander through the event. With mutual aid arriving from surrounding departments, Powell said he began to see many of the familiar faces in the local firefighting community that he got to know because they had once been in WBFD.

“Some are now chiefs and captains in other departments,” Powell said. “It’s a pretty great legacy to know you’ve been a part of all that.”

Growing up as a Wrightsville Beach kid, Powell made many friends around here, including some volunteer firefighters for the then all-volunteer Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

One of his friends, Jon Dennison, was injured in the 1981 Doak Apartment fire, which claimed the life of Lt. Robert Wynn, Wrightsville Beach’s only line of duty death. The experience prompted Powell to himself start a career in firefighting, beginning as a volunteer in 1982.

“Back then, all the volunteers lived on the island,” Powell said.

In 1987, his job in building material sales “evaporated,” but one of the newly-created full-time positions on the WBFD was open. He took the job and never looked back.

At WBFD, Powell has served as the department’s volunteer coordinator, as well as the county’s Emergency Operations Center liaison.

Powell said he doesn’t have plans going forward, but will likely find new work to occupy himself. In the meantime, he said he will continue to enjoy his time at the Carolina Yacht Club, where he serves as the commodore. Powell is also active in the junior sailing circuit hosted by the yacht club.

“But I’m not leaving town. I’m Wrightsville Beach,” he said.

Residents and well wishers are invited to come congratulate Capt. Powell on his final day with WBFD on Friday, May 26. Refreshments are served from noon to 1 p.m.