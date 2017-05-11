County schedule second public meeting on street plan

The second public meeting for the Future Street Plan project in northeastern New Hanover County will be held on Tuesday, May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. A presentation of plan concepts will begin at 5:30 p.m., and participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback on future transportation network options before and after the presentation. The workshop will be held at the Northeast Regional Library, and participants can use the Executive Development Center entrance, facing Military Cutoff Road.

“Public feedback at this stage in the planning process is crucial,” said Planning and Land Use Director Chris O’Keefe. “Before a draft of recommendations is developed for the New Hanover County Planning Board to consider, we want to make sure that the public’s needs and views are reflected.”

The Future Street Plan project is a collaboration between New Hanover County Planning and Land Use and the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO), with the help of a transportation consulting firm.

The first public workshop for the project was held April 25, and more than 80 participants were able to comment on current transportation conditions in the study area. Maps that were displayed at the first meeting can be viewed at http://planningdevelopment.nhcgov.com