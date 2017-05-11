Farmers market opens season Monday

After a successful 2016 season, the Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market opens for the 2017 season on Monday, May 15.

The annual farmer’s market will be held each Monday through October in the lot at Seawater Lane, next to the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall. The market is open 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. So far, 27 vendors have signed up to participate.

“Last year was one of our best years ever, so we’re looking forward to this year being equally as good, if not better,” said Katie Ryan, Wrightsville Beach parks and recreation program supervisor.

Not all produce vendors will be there on opening day, Ryan said, as some fruits and vegetables still aren’t in season. And this year’s market will have several new craft vendors, along with an on-site staff person from the town’s maintenance department to help manage vendors and customers.

The market is popular for its variety of offerings. In addition to produce, shoppers at the farmer’s market can find everything from candles to bath and body products to decorative tiles to t-shirts to dog treats.

Produce farms participating in the market include Castle Hayne Farms, Eden’s Produce, Green Season Garden Center, Hanchey’s Produce, Lorek Farms, Red Beard Farms and Flower Hut.

Other vendors will include Alka Naturals, Barrent Inlet Creek Designs, Cabin Girl Designs, Coastal Focus Art, Coastal Tides, Coastal Terra, Green Coast, Home Body FIeld Goods, Linda Flynn Art, Soul & Sea Studio, Davis Seafood, Lunch Box Pickles, Sea Love Sea Salt, Shipwrecked Seasonings, Cravings, My Porch Dog, Panacea Brewing Company and Terra Vita Farms.