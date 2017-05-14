New Harbor Island Garden Club president Leigh Kelly seeks to expand accessibility on Wrightsville Beach

The Harbor Island Garden Club inducted its new president last week, who said she’d make accessibility a primary focus for the organization with the mission of beautifying Wrightsville Beach.

“I want the Harbor Island Garden Club to work with the town of Wrightsville Beach and the Wrightsville Beach Foundation to focus on making Wrightsville Beach more handicapped accessible,” said Leigh Kelly, a member of the club for 11 years, took her first leadership role two years ago as the club’s first vice president.

Kelly said the town has already made steps forward with the opening of an accessible playground at Wrightsville Beach Park last year. She said Harbor Way Garden, located in the town’s municipal complex, was one area where handicapped accessibility could be improved. The town of Wrightsville Beach is also evaluating purchasing special mats that can help wheelchairs and other accessibility aids traverse sand to reach the beach.

Kelly will be joined on the club’s board by vice president Lynn Walker, second vice president Patti Jacaruso, third vice president Marianne Scanlon, yearbook secretary Jeanne Thome, secretary Katy Coffer, recording secretary Kim Gilbert, corresponding secretary Margaret Collins and treasurer Lucy Gee.