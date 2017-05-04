STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary C. Dalton, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 27 day of April 2017.
Brock Dalton, Executor
4705 Delta Vision Court
Raleigh, NC, 27612
April 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
OF
HELEN L. REYNOLDS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Helen L. Reynolds, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Helen L. Reynolds to exhibit them to the undersigned in care of John C. Wessell, III, Attorney for the Estate, at the offices of Wessell & Raney, L.L.P., 107-B N. 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or P.O. Box 1049, Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before August 1, 2017, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 21st day of April, 2017.
Deborah Lennon Aldridge, Executrix
of the Estate of Helen L. Reynolds
c/o John C. Wessell, III
Wessell & Raney, L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1049
Wilmington, NC 28402
Telephone: 910-762-7475
April 27, May 4, 11 and 18, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned, having qualified as the Executrix of the Estate of ELLIS EDWIN BENTON, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E193) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before July 28, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of April, 2017.
DONNA B. SCHREINER, Executrix
c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.
Attorney at Law
1213 Culbreth Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405-3639
April 27, May 4, May 11 and May 18, 2017.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Mary Bradshaw Harris, aka Tomye Bradshaw Harris, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned in care of J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 on or before the 28th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 27th day of April 2017.
Clifton Jerry Harris, Administrator
4419 Dewberry Road
Wilmington, NC 28405
J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104,
Wilmington, NC 28403
April 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned, having qualified as the Collector by Affidavit of the Estate of JOEL PETER CAPLAN, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E549) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before July 28, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of April, 2017.
MIRIAM LYNNE CAPLAN, Collector by Affidavit
c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.
Attorney at Law
1213 Culbreth Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405-3639
April 27, May 4, May 11 and May 18, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Stokley, Sr., late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 28st day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of April, 2017.
Jerry Wayne Stokley, Jr., Administrator of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Stokley, Sr.
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
April 27, May 4, 11, 18
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gerald Christopher McKeithan, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned in care of J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 on or before the 28th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 4th day of May 2017.
Mary L. McKeithan, Executor
4419 Dewberry Road
Wilmington, NC 28405
May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
NOTICE OF SALE
MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 6136 CAROLINA BEACH ROAD, WILMINGTON, NC 28412, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON FRIDAY, MAY 12TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.
TO: UNIT:
MICHAEL FOSTER 170
May 4, 2017