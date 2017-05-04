STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary C. Dalton, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 27 day of April 2017.

Brock Dalton, Executor

4705 Delta Vision Court

Raleigh, NC, 27612

April 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

OF

HELEN L. REYNOLDS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Helen L. Reynolds, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Helen L. Reynolds to exhibit them to the undersigned in care of John C. Wessell, III, Attorney for the Estate, at the offices of Wessell & Raney, L.L.P., 107-B N. 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or P.O. Box 1049, Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before August 1, 2017, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 21st day of April, 2017.

Deborah Lennon Aldridge, Executrix

of the Estate of Helen L. Reynolds

c/o John C. Wessell, III

Wessell & Raney, L.L.P.

P.O. Box 1049

Wilmington, NC 28402

Telephone: 910-762-7475

April 27, May 4, 11 and 18, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as the Executrix of the Estate of ELLIS EDWIN BENTON, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E193) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before July 28, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

DONNA B. SCHREINER, Executrix

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

April 27, May 4, May 11 and May 18, 2017.

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Mary Bradshaw Harris, aka Tomye Bradshaw Harris, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned in care of J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 on or before the 28th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 27th day of April 2017.

Clifton Jerry Harris, Administrator

4419 Dewberry Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104,

Wilmington, NC 28403

April 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as the Collector by Affidavit of the Estate of JOEL PETER CAPLAN, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E549) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before July 28, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

MIRIAM LYNNE CAPLAN, Collector by Affidavit

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

April 27, May 4, May 11 and May 18, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Stokley, Sr., late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 28st day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

Jerry Wayne Stokley, Jr., Administrator of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Stokley, Sr.

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

April 27, May 4, 11, 18

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gerald Christopher McKeithan, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned in care of J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 on or before the 28th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of May 2017.

Mary L. McKeithan, Executor

4419 Dewberry Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

NOTICE OF SALE

MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 6136 CAROLINA BEACH ROAD, WILMINGTON, NC 28412, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON FRIDAY, MAY 12TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.

TO: UNIT:

MICHAEL FOSTER 170

May 4, 2017