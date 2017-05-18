Take a Class During Safe Boating Week, May 20-26, 2017

The Cape Fear Sail & Power Squadron will hold their second On-The-Water safe boating class of 2017 on May 20 and 21 at Cape Fear Community College. On Saturday, May 20, the all-day classroom instruction includes various boating topics such as Rules of the Road, Anchoring and Communications. Then, on Sunday, all students go out on the water for a 4-hour teaching cruise where topics covered in class are demonstrated along with chart reading, tides, currents and weather with a slant toward the local area.

The 64 students attending the February class reported that the entire package helps to build confidence on the water and shows couples how to work as a team. Many students with prior boating experience on inland lakes or non-coastal waters have especially liked the On-the-Water teaching cruise and the local knowledge passed along. In addition, the course satisfies the North Carolina boating education requirements enacted in 2010.

Check out their newly revamped website for specific details and to enroll for the May class at http://weteachboating.org.