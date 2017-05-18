Town of Wrightsville Beach proposed 17/18 budget- public hearing notice

A copy of the proposed Town of Wrightsville Beach Fiscal Year 2017/2018 Budget will be submitted to the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen on May 24, 2017. A public hearing will be held on the budget proposal at the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting on June 8, 2017 at 5:30pm (or soon thereafter) at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall. The Budget was prepared in accordance with the North Carolina Local Government and Fiscal Control Act. A summary of the projected revenue and expenditures by Fund are as follows:

Summary of Revenue and Expenditures for Fiscal Year 2017/18

Fund Revenue Expenditure

General Fund $10,549,856 $10,549,856

Enterprise $2,907,231 $2,907,231

Total $13,457,087 $13,457,087

The proposed Ad Valorem Tax Rate for the upcoming Fiscal Year is $.1275 per $100 of value. The revenue neutral tax rate is $.1244 per $100 of valuation. The budget proposes no increase in water and sewer maintenance fees or rates. A copy of the proposed budget and budget ordinance will be filed in the office of the Town Clerk and will be available on May 24, 2017 for review at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall located at 321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 during normal business hours. A copy of the document can also be viewed at www.townofwrightsvillebeach.com on May 24th.