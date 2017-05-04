Weekend police report

Friday, April 28 Arrests Joshua Cash was charged with failure to appear in court. OFA / FTA 17-01134 MAS

Terrance Daisean Hancock was charged with DWI and possession of marijuana and cited with speeding.

Samantha Scrramo was charged with DWI cited for one-way violation. Citations Danny Parker was cited with trespassing.

William Payne, Terrance Daisean Hancock and Clayton Cameron Trask were cited with speeding.

Joshua Adams was cited with driving while license revoked, seat belt violation and failure to change address.

Mary April Hardison and Antony Lee Adams were cited with expire registration.

Jabraun G Hole was cited with driving without insurance, seat belt violation, fictitious plates and diving without a license.

Olivia Kerr was cited with seat belt violation.

Irvin Salvador Oliva was cited with fictitious registration and driving without insurance.

Salvatore Joseph Petrarca was cited with speeding, failure to change listed address, open container after consuming.

Talumbe A Mseka was cited with littering.

Jerod Ray Palmatier was cited with improper muffler. Warning Tickets Hannah Kathleen and Bonnin Wesley were warned for speeding. Saturday, April 29 Arrests Randal Wilkinson was charged with resisting arrest, intoxicated and disruptive behavior, possession of schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, and damage to personal property.

Kyle Thomas Delaney was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and second-degree trespassing.

Ammaar Tariq was charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and driving after consuming younger than 21.

Cody Carson Richardson was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV drug. Citations Charles H Abraham was cited with failure to register vehicle.- Failure to Registered Vehicle

Vania Wadlington was cited with expired registration.

John Corbett was cited with revoked plates.

Justin Merrell was cited with misdemeanor larceny.

Thomas Schimpf was cited with aiding and abetting larceny.

Richard Sterling Davidson was cited with unsafe movement.

Zach Siegel and Austin Rothfeder were cited with open container. Warning Tickets Richard Brown, Neil Ferris and Alex Hardy were warned for dog on the beach.

Ruth Neary was warned for open container. Sunday, April 30 Arrests Byron Hammond was charged with probation violation.

Michael Allen Lovejoy was charged with DWI, driving without insurance, driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Citations Dionne Charmae Aken was cited with driving without a license.

Michael Andrew Caldwell, Noel Ortiz and Arthur Ashley Williams were cited with driving while license revoked.

Jonathan Brett Carriker and Jasmine Gibbs were cited with red light violation.

Patrick William Coyne Jr. and Horace Alexander Alston IV were cited with expired registration.

Stephen Lee Morris was cited with possession of marijuana.

