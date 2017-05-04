Trending
police badge

Weekend police report

News

Friday, April 28

Arrests

  • Joshua Cash was charged with failure to appear in court.  OFA / FTA 17-01134 MAS
  • Terrance Daisean Hancock was charged with DWI and possession of marijuana and cited with speeding.
  • Samantha Scrramo was charged with DWI cited for one-way violation.

Citations

  • Danny Parker was cited with trespassing.
  • William Payne, Terrance Daisean Hancock and Clayton Cameron Trask were cited with speeding.
  • Joshua Adams was cited with driving while license revoked, seat belt violation and failure to change address.
  • Mary April Hardison and Antony Lee Adams were cited with expire registration.
  • Jabraun G Hole was cited with driving without insurance, seat belt violation, fictitious plates and diving without a license.
  • Olivia Kerr was cited with seat belt violation.
  • Irvin Salvador Oliva was cited with fictitious registration and driving without insurance.
  • Salvatore Joseph Petrarca was cited with speeding, failure to change listed address, open container after consuming.
  • Talumbe A Mseka was cited with littering.
  • Jerod Ray Palmatier was cited with improper muffler.

Warning Tickets

  • Hannah Kathleen and Bonnin Wesley were warned for speeding.

 

Saturday, April 29

Arrests

  • Randal Wilkinson was charged with resisting arrest, intoxicated and disruptive behavior, possession of schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, and damage to personal property.
  • Kyle Thomas Delaney was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and second-degree trespassing.
  • Ammaar Tariq was charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and driving after consuming younger than 21.
  • Cody Carson Richardson was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV drug.

Citations

  • Charles H Abraham was cited with failure to register vehicle.- Failure to Registered Vehicle
  • Vania Wadlington was cited with expired registration.
  • John Corbett was cited with revoked plates.
  • Justin Merrell was cited with misdemeanor larceny.
  • Thomas Schimpf was cited with aiding and abetting larceny.
  • Richard Sterling Davidson was cited with unsafe movement.
  • Zach Siegel and Austin Rothfeder were cited with open container.

Warning Tickets

  • Richard Brown, Neil Ferris and Alex Hardy were warned for dog on the beach.
  • Ruth Neary was warned for open container.

 

Sunday, April 30

Arrests

  • Byron Hammond was charged with probation violation.
  • Michael Allen Lovejoy was charged with DWI, driving without insurance, driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Citations

  • Dionne Charmae Aken was cited with driving without a license.
  • Michael Andrew Caldwell, Noel Ortiz and Arthur Ashley Williams were cited with driving while license revoked.
  • Jonathan Brett Carriker and Jasmine Gibbs were cited with red light violation.
  • Patrick William Coyne Jr. and Horace Alexander Alston IV were cited with expired registration.
  • Stephen Lee Morris was cited with possession of marijuana.

 

 

