Weekend police report

Friday, April 28
Arrests
- Joshua Cash was charged with failure to appear in court. OFA / FTA 17-01134 MAS
- Terrance Daisean Hancock was charged with DWI and possession of marijuana and cited with speeding.
- Samantha Scrramo was charged with DWI cited for one-way violation.
Citations
- Danny Parker was cited with trespassing.
- William Payne, Terrance Daisean Hancock and Clayton Cameron Trask were cited with speeding.
- Joshua Adams was cited with driving while license revoked, seat belt violation and failure to change address.
- Mary April Hardison and Antony Lee Adams were cited with expire registration.
- Jabraun G Hole was cited with driving without insurance, seat belt violation, fictitious plates and diving without a license.
- Olivia Kerr was cited with seat belt violation.
- Irvin Salvador Oliva was cited with fictitious registration and driving without insurance.
- Salvatore Joseph Petrarca was cited with speeding, failure to change listed address, open container after consuming.
- Talumbe A Mseka was cited with littering.
- Jerod Ray Palmatier was cited with improper muffler.
Warning Tickets
- Hannah Kathleen and Bonnin Wesley were warned for speeding.
Saturday, April 29
Arrests
- Randal Wilkinson was charged with resisting arrest, intoxicated and disruptive behavior, possession of schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, and damage to personal property.
- Kyle Thomas Delaney was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and second-degree trespassing.
- Ammaar Tariq was charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and driving after consuming younger than 21.
- Cody Carson Richardson was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV drug.
Citations
- Charles H Abraham was cited with failure to register vehicle.- Failure to Registered Vehicle
- Vania Wadlington was cited with expired registration.
- John Corbett was cited with revoked plates.
- Justin Merrell was cited with misdemeanor larceny.
- Thomas Schimpf was cited with aiding and abetting larceny.
- Richard Sterling Davidson was cited with unsafe movement.
- Zach Siegel and Austin Rothfeder were cited with open container.
Warning Tickets
- Richard Brown, Neil Ferris and Alex Hardy were warned for dog on the beach.
- Ruth Neary was warned for open container.
Sunday, April 30
Arrests
- Byron Hammond was charged with probation violation.
- Michael Allen Lovejoy was charged with DWI, driving without insurance, driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Citations
- Dionne Charmae Aken was cited with driving without a license.
- Michael Andrew Caldwell, Noel Ortiz and Arthur Ashley Williams were cited with driving while license revoked.
- Jonathan Brett Carriker and Jasmine Gibbs were cited with red light violation.
- Patrick William Coyne Jr. and Horace Alexander Alston IV were cited with expired registration.
- Stephen Lee Morris was cited with possession of marijuana.