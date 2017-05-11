Weekend police report

Friday, May 5
Arrests
- William Z. Von Rupp was charged with three counts of resisting arrest and assault inflicting serious injury.
- Gabriel Robach was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, intoxicated and disruptive behavior and misuse of 911.
Citations
- Jordan Brett Gudaitis and Libby Christina Spicer were cited with running a stop light.
- Mason Theodore Fisher was cited with speeding.
- Andela Lynn Hendrickson was cited with expired registration and driving without insurance.
- Ja’von Soares was cited with littering.
- Bodi James Lowe was cited with expired registration.
- Richard W. Pearson was cited with impeding traffic and police disobedience.
- Chase A. Pasciuto, Teresa D. Andrews, Justin Pratt, David H. Overby, Christopher Andrews, Carmine Burelli, Bowen Daniels, Patrick Hood and Tracy Bean were cited with impeding traffic.
- Harrison L. Revels was cited with human waste and police disobedience.
- Theophilus Little was cited with profane and boisterous behavior.
- Shade Smith was cited with consuming alcohol in pubic and littering.
- Steven M. Passarellim was cited with consuming alcohol in public.
Warning Tickets
- Makenzie Kaylan Barns was warned for running a stop light.
- Katie Moore was warned for improper passing on the right.
Saturday, May 6
Arrests
- Cheyenne Jefferson was charged with failure to appear in court and cited with driving while licensed revoked and driving without insurance.
- James Melvin Jr. was charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
- Evan Taylor Brink was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
- Samuelle Breshaum Corbett was cited with possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Warren Taylor Small was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
Citations
- Anthony Nusdeo was cited for driving while license revoked for DWI, running a stop light.
- Benjamin Branch was cited with expired registration.
- Hilton Terry Hutchens Jr. was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.
- Matthew Jones was cited with damage to property.
- Gates Kendall Ryan was cited with open container in a vehicle passenger area.
- Dante Vashaun Riachard was cited with carrying a concealed gun.
- Diana Carina Ramos was cited with speeding and driving without an operator’s license.
- Gum Ja Naw was cited with stop light violation.
- Kaitlin Hogman, Caitlin Forte, Alexander Scharfetter, Kayla Deprizio and Tanya Bunch were cited with open container.
- Eric Bacon, Rebecca Garzon, Tracy Thomas, Yana Steele and John Wooton were cited with impeding traffic.
Warning Tickets
- Bo Miller was warned for dog off of a leash.
- John Padden was warned for animal on the beach.
- Paul Olhoeft was warned for speeding.
- Hunter Overby was warned for stop sign violation.
- Patrick King was warned for safe movement violation.
Sunday, May 7
Citations
- Marye Margaret Odom and David Alan Jackson was cited with seat belt violation.
- Susan Myers was cited with parking on a highway.
- Joshua Christian Slocumb was cited with running a stoplight.
- Loganne Vanveen, David Hartman, Edward Kunz, Timothy John Kirkendoll and John Corey McDonald were cited with speeding.
- Daniel Barrett was cited with driving while license revoked and expired registration.
- Anwar Khezzar, Angelica Torres, Edwin Torres, Cain Robinson and Elizabeth Parr was cited with open container.
- Giselle Garrou, Austin Combs, Kelly Reyes, Katie Halstead and Lerelies Perez were cited with glass on the beach.
Warning tickets
- Leslie Roger was warned for glass on the beach.