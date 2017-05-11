Trending
Weekend police report

Friday, May 5

Arrests

  • William Z. Von Rupp was charged with three counts of resisting arrest and assault inflicting serious injury.
  • Gabriel Robach was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, intoxicated and disruptive behavior and misuse of 911.

Citations

  • Jordan Brett Gudaitis and Libby Christina Spicer were cited with running a stop light.
  • Mason Theodore Fisher was cited with speeding.
  • Andela Lynn Hendrickson was cited with expired registration and driving without insurance.
  • Ja’von Soares was cited with littering.
  • Bodi James Lowe was cited with expired registration.
  • Richard W. Pearson was cited with impeding traffic and police disobedience.
  • Chase A. Pasciuto, Teresa D. Andrews, Justin Pratt, David H. Overby, Christopher Andrews, Carmine Burelli, Bowen Daniels, Patrick Hood and Tracy Bean were cited with impeding traffic.
  • Harrison L. Revels was cited with human waste and police disobedience.
  • Theophilus Little was cited with profane and boisterous behavior.
  • Shade Smith was cited with consuming alcohol in pubic and littering.
  • Steven M. Passarellim was cited with consuming alcohol in public.

Warning Tickets

  • Makenzie Kaylan Barns was warned for running a stop light.
  • Katie Moore was warned for improper passing on the right.

 

Saturday, May 6

Arrests

  • Cheyenne Jefferson was charged with failure to appear in court and cited with driving while licensed revoked and driving without insurance.
  • James Melvin Jr. was charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
  • Evan Taylor Brink was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
  • Samuelle Breshaum Corbett was cited with possession of a firearm by a felon.
  • Warren Taylor Small was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Citations

  • Anthony Nusdeo was cited for driving while license revoked for DWI, running a stop light.
  • Benjamin Branch was cited with expired registration.
  • Hilton Terry Hutchens Jr. was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.
  • Matthew Jones was cited with damage to property.
  • Gates Kendall Ryan was cited with open container in a vehicle passenger area.
  • Dante Vashaun Riachard was cited with carrying a concealed gun.
  • Diana Carina Ramos was cited with speeding and driving without an operator’s license.
  • Gum Ja Naw was cited with stop light violation.
  • Kaitlin Hogman, Caitlin Forte, Alexander Scharfetter, Kayla Deprizio and Tanya Bunch were cited with open container.
  • Eric Bacon, Rebecca Garzon, Tracy Thomas, Yana Steele and John Wooton were cited with impeding traffic.

Warning Tickets

  • Bo Miller was warned for dog off of a leash.
  • John Padden was warned for animal on the beach.
  • Paul Olhoeft was warned for speeding.
  • Hunter Overby was warned for stop sign violation.
  • Patrick King was warned for safe movement violation.

 

Sunday, May 7

Citations

  • Marye Margaret Odom and David Alan Jackson was cited with seat belt violation.
  • Susan Myers was cited with parking on a highway.
  • Joshua Christian Slocumb was cited with running a stoplight.
  • Loganne Vanveen, David Hartman, Edward Kunz, Timothy John Kirkendoll and John Corey McDonald were cited with speeding.
  • Daniel Barrett was cited with driving while license revoked and expired registration.
  • Anwar Khezzar, Angelica Torres, Edwin Torres, Cain Robinson and Elizabeth Parr was cited with open container.
  • Giselle Garrou, Austin Combs, Kelly Reyes, Katie Halstead and Lerelies Perez were cited with glass on the beach.

Warning tickets

  • Leslie Roger was warned for glass on the beach.
