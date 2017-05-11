Weekend police report

Friday, May 5 Arrests William Z. Von Rupp was charged with three counts of resisting arrest and assault inflicting serious injury.

Gabriel Robach was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, intoxicated and disruptive behavior and misuse of 911. Citations Jordan Brett Gudaitis and Libby Christina Spicer were cited with running a stop light.

Mason Theodore Fisher was cited with speeding.

Andela Lynn Hendrickson was cited with expired registration and driving without insurance.

Ja’von Soares was cited with littering.

Bodi James Lowe was cited with expired registration.

Richard W. Pearson was cited with impeding traffic and police disobedience.

Chase A. Pasciuto, Teresa D. Andrews, Justin Pratt, David H. Overby, Christopher Andrews, Carmine Burelli, Bowen Daniels, Patrick Hood and Tracy Bean were cited with impeding traffic.

Harrison L. Revels was cited with human waste and police disobedience.

Theophilus Little was cited with profane and boisterous behavior.

Shade Smith was cited with consuming alcohol in pubic and littering.

Steven M. Passarellim was cited with consuming alcohol in public. Warning Tickets Makenzie Kaylan Barns was warned for running a stop light.

Katie Moore was warned for improper passing on the right. Saturday, May 6 Arrests Cheyenne Jefferson was charged with failure to appear in court and cited with driving while licensed revoked and driving without insurance.

James Melvin Jr. was charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Evan Taylor Brink was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Samuelle Breshaum Corbett was cited with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Warren Taylor Small was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior. Citations Anthony Nusdeo was cited for driving while license revoked for DWI, running a stop light.

Benjamin Branch was cited with expired registration.

Hilton Terry Hutchens Jr. was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.

Matthew Jones was cited with damage to property.

Gates Kendall Ryan was cited with open container in a vehicle passenger area.

Dante Vashaun Riachard was cited with carrying a concealed gun.

Diana Carina Ramos was cited with speeding and driving without an operator’s license.

Gum Ja Naw was cited with stop light violation.

Kaitlin Hogman, Caitlin Forte, Alexander Scharfetter, Kayla Deprizio and Tanya Bunch were cited with open container.

Eric Bacon, Rebecca Garzon, Tracy Thomas, Yana Steele and John Wooton were cited with impeding traffic. Warning Tickets Bo Miller was warned for dog off of a leash.

John Padden was warned for animal on the beach.

Paul Olhoeft was warned for speeding.

Hunter Overby was warned for stop sign violation.

Patrick King was warned for safe movement violation. Sunday, May 7 Citations Marye Margaret Odom and David Alan Jackson was cited with seat belt violation.

Susan Myers was cited with parking on a highway.

Joshua Christian Slocumb was cited with running a stoplight.

Loganne Vanveen, David Hartman, Edward Kunz, Timothy John Kirkendoll and John Corey McDonald were cited with speeding.

Daniel Barrett was cited with driving while license revoked and expired registration.

Anwar Khezzar, Angelica Torres, Edwin Torres, Cain Robinson and Elizabeth Parr was cited with open container.

Giselle Garrou, Austin Combs, Kelly Reyes, Katie Halstead and Lerelies Perez were cited with glass on the beach. Warning tickets Leslie Roger was warned for glass on the beach.

