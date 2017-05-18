Weekend police report

Friday, May 12 Arrests Colin Edward Sullivan was charged with trafficking heroin.

Brittany Nicole Brown was charged with failure to appear in court. Citations David Adrian CasillasLopez was cited with failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and failure to notify DMV of address change.

Ashley Beahm Good was cited with expired registration.

Joshua Adams was cited with driving while license revoked.

Ke’Shown Qymal Barrett was charged with possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked.

Zachary James Dean James was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Mark Lenard McCarthy, Djaffar Feghhi and Addison Sanford Miles II were cited with speeding.

Morgan Leigh Whittington was cited with consuming alcohol in public. Saturday, May 13 Arrests Jill McIwan was charged with DWI and cited with failure to reduce speed. Citations Clark Alexander Keith was cited with expired registration.

Terrell Lynn Williams was cited with speeding.

Justin Sisco and Cuardell Street were cited with driving while license revoked.

Daner White was cited with speeding and expired registration.

Tamara Wright was cited with expired registration and revoked license plates.

Cameron Crampshee was cited with exceeding safe speed.

Samuel Stewart was cited with urinating in public. Warning tickets Matthew Weight was cited with stop sign violation. Sunday, May 14 Citations Joanne Provvidenza was cited with blocking safe vehicle movement.

Donald Williams was cited with expired registration and driving while license revoked.

Catherine Hines, Zakkiyya Constina Caliborne, Sarah Ann Coole and Genevi Jeanett Age were cited with improper passing to the right.

Eduardo Zaga was cited with driving while license revoked.

Ayannaa Peterson and Courtney Fletcher were cited with revoked license plates.

Jeremy Seamon and Joshua Robert Tobey were cited with expired registration.

Jamar Devonte Collins-Hall was cited with driving while license revoked and expired registration.

