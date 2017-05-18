Weekend police report

Friday, May 12
Arrests
- Colin Edward Sullivan was charged with trafficking heroin.
- Brittany Nicole Brown was charged with failure to appear in court.
Citations
- David Adrian CasillasLopez was cited with failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and failure to notify DMV of address change.
- Ashley Beahm Good was cited with expired registration.
- Joshua Adams was cited with driving while license revoked.
- Ke’Shown Qymal Barrett was charged with possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked.
- Zachary James Dean James was cited with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
- Mark Lenard McCarthy, Djaffar Feghhi and Addison Sanford Miles II were cited with speeding.
- Morgan Leigh Whittington was cited with consuming alcohol in public.
Saturday, May 13
Arrests
- Jill McIwan was charged with DWI and cited with failure to reduce speed.
Citations
- Clark Alexander Keith was cited with expired registration.
- Terrell Lynn Williams was cited with speeding.
Justin Sisco and Cuardell Street were cited with driving while license revoked.
- Daner White was cited with speeding and expired registration.
- Tamara Wright was cited with expired registration and revoked license plates.
- Cameron Crampshee was cited with exceeding safe speed.
- Samuel Stewart was cited with urinating in public.
Warning tickets
- Matthew Weight was cited with stop sign violation.
Sunday, May 14
Citations
- Joanne Provvidenza was cited with blocking safe vehicle movement.
- Donald Williams was cited with expired registration and driving while license revoked.
- Catherine Hines, Zakkiyya Constina Caliborne, Sarah Ann Coole and Genevi Jeanett Age were cited with improper passing to the right.
- Eduardo Zaga was cited with driving while license revoked.
- Ayannaa Peterson and Courtney Fletcher were cited with revoked license plates.
- Jeremy Seamon and Joshua Robert Tobey were cited with expired registration.
- Jamar Devonte Collins-Hall was cited with driving while license revoked and expired registration.