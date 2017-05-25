Trending
Weekend Police Report – May 19-21

Friday, May 19

Arrests

  • Cameron Jaynes was charged with DWI, driving while consuming alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Citations

  • Brian Nicholas Leon was cited with speeding.

Saturday, May 20

Arrests

  • Danielle Foulk was charged with failure to appear.

Citations

  • Christina Battiglier was cited with revoked tag and failure to carry insurance.
  • John Avera was cited with seat belt violation.
  • Mollie Ann Gray, Katalin Kokeny  and Stephen Michael Kenney were cited with speeding.
  • Ciana Urick and Charlotte Daniels were cited with jumping from a bridge.
  • Kenneth Lee Barham driving without an operator’s license.
  • William Matthew Critzer was cited with careless and reckless driving.
  • Gregory Michael Cruz was cited with failure to reduce speed for an emergency vehicle.
  • Daniel O’Malley, Matthew Lee, Jonathan Attick, Michael Misbach, Chad Leak and William Nolan were cited with open container.
  • Kayleigh Graves and Kasie Craven were cited with glass on the beach.
  • Logan Leroy Fanjoy was cited with underage consumption.
  • Warning Ticket
  • Dylan Connor McCormick was warned for expired registration.

Sunday, May 21

Arrests

  • Devan Alexander Holland was charged with driving while licensed revoked, speedings and displaying a revoked license.
  • Karen L. Mullen was charged with failure to appear in court.

Citations

  • Austin Aubrey Brown was cited with seat belt violation.
  • Osvaldo Cruz was cited with illegal window tint.
  • Frank Rosenquist, Shatima Bullock and Sean Cooper were cited with speeding.
  • Patrick J. Greene Jr. was cited with running a stop sign and driving while licensed revoked.
  • Gustavo Navarette and Jesse Medeiros were cited with glass on the beach.
  • Dillon Gray, Saouador Gutierrez and Erica Sheaves were cited with open alcohol container.

Warning tickets

  • Louis David Justice was cited with speeding.
