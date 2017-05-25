Weekend Police Report – May 19-21

Friday, May 19
Arrests
- Cameron Jaynes was charged with DWI, driving while consuming alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Citations
- Brian Nicholas Leon was cited with speeding.
Saturday, May 20
Arrests
- Danielle Foulk was charged with failure to appear.
Citations
- Christina Battiglier was cited with revoked tag and failure to carry insurance.
- John Avera was cited with seat belt violation.
- Mollie Ann Gray, Katalin Kokeny and Stephen Michael Kenney were cited with speeding.
- Ciana Urick and Charlotte Daniels were cited with jumping from a bridge.
- Kenneth Lee Barham driving without an operator’s license.
- William Matthew Critzer was cited with careless and reckless driving.
- Gregory Michael Cruz was cited with failure to reduce speed for an emergency vehicle.
- Daniel O’Malley, Matthew Lee, Jonathan Attick, Michael Misbach, Chad Leak and William Nolan were cited with open container.
- Kayleigh Graves and Kasie Craven were cited with glass on the beach.
- Logan Leroy Fanjoy was cited with underage consumption.
- Warning Ticket
- Dylan Connor McCormick was warned for expired registration.
Sunday, May 21
Arrests
- Devan Alexander Holland was charged with driving while licensed revoked, speedings and displaying a revoked license.
- Karen L. Mullen was charged with failure to appear in court.
Citations
- Austin Aubrey Brown was cited with seat belt violation.
- Osvaldo Cruz was cited with illegal window tint.
- Frank Rosenquist, Shatima Bullock and Sean Cooper were cited with speeding.
- Patrick J. Greene Jr. was cited with running a stop sign and driving while licensed revoked.
- Gustavo Navarette and Jesse Medeiros were cited with glass on the beach.
- Dillon Gray, Saouador Gutierrez and Erica Sheaves were cited with open alcohol container.
Warning tickets
- Louis David Justice was cited with speeding.