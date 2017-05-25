Weekend Police Report – May 19-21

Friday, May 19 Arrests Cameron Jaynes was charged with DWI, driving while consuming alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. Citations Brian Nicholas Leon was cited with speeding. Saturday, May 20 Arrests Danielle Foulk was charged with failure to appear. Citations Christina Battiglier was cited with revoked tag and failure to carry insurance.

John Avera was cited with seat belt violation.

Mollie Ann Gray, Katalin Kokeny and Stephen Michael Kenney were cited with speeding.

Ciana Urick and Charlotte Daniels were cited with jumping from a bridge.

Kenneth Lee Barham driving without an operator’s license.

William Matthew Critzer was cited with careless and reckless driving.

Gregory Michael Cruz was cited with failure to reduce speed for an emergency vehicle.

Daniel O’Malley, Matthew Lee, Jonathan Attick, Michael Misbach, Chad Leak and William Nolan were cited with open container.

Kayleigh Graves and Kasie Craven were cited with glass on the beach.

Logan Leroy Fanjoy was cited with underage consumption.

Warning Ticket

Dylan Connor McCormick was warned for expired registration. Sunday, May 21 Arrests Devan Alexander Holland was charged with driving while licensed revoked, speedings and displaying a revoked license.

Karen L. Mullen was charged with failure to appear in court. Citations Austin Aubrey Brown was cited with seat belt violation.

Osvaldo Cruz was cited with illegal window tint.

Frank Rosenquist, Shatima Bullock and Sean Cooper were cited with speeding.

Patrick J. Greene Jr. was cited with running a stop sign and driving while licensed revoked.

Gustavo Navarette and Jesse Medeiros were cited with glass on the beach.

Dillon Gray, Saouador Gutierrez and Erica Sheaves were cited with open alcohol container. Warning tickets Louis David Justice was cited with speeding.

