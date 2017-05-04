Wells Fargo Championship brings top golfers to Wilmington

When players tee off for the Wells Fargo Championship today at Eagle Point Golf Club, a collection of some of the top golfers in the world will be on view for Wilmington golf fans.

Dustin Johnson, winner of 15 career titles on the PGA TOUR and the No.1 ranked player in the world, is the top commitment to the tournament. there are currently six players among the top-20 in the world scheduled to compete in the tournament including, No.11 Adam Scott, No.12 Alex Noren, No.13 Jon Rahm, No.14 Patrick Reed and No.20 Phil Mickelson.

“We certainly are excited that Dustin will be joining us in Wilmington,” said Wells Fargo Championship Executive Director Kym Hougham. “Local fans who have followed his career since he was an amateur player in this area are in for a real treat. He leads a group of players, currently in the field, who are among golf’s most dynamic and talented players in the world today.”

Johnson, who was born in Columbia, SC and attended Coastal Carolina University, will be returning to the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time since 2011. Johnson’s best finish in the tournament was a tie for 29th in 2010. In his two other starts, he missed the cut both times.

Johnson had won three of his last four starts this season before withdrawing from the Masters Tournament in April with a back injury.

Mickelson currently owns the longest 36-hole cuts-made streak with 13 consecutive at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The tournament, normally played in Charlotte, was moved this year to Wilmington due to a conflict with the U.S. Open. Officials said they chose Eagle Point Golf Club because the par 72-layout, located less than a mile from the Atlantic Ocean, features numerous hazards and tough approaches that test both shot strategy and accuracy. The course and the 229-acre site on which it sits combine the feel of the North Carolina Sandhills with the beauty of the South Carolina Low Country.

One issue for those attending the tournament will be parking.

Tournament officials announced locations for the Official General Spectator Parking lot, a Downtown Shuttle service, the tournament’s Handicapped Parking, Rideshare options and Will-Call sites for the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

Designated shuttle service to and from the tournament’s main entrance on Porters Neck Road is included in the price of a ticket to the Wells Fargo Championship. Tournament authorized shuttles will be the only shuttle service with access past the traffic circle at Porters Neck Road–Edgewater Club Road and the main tournament entrance to the Wells Fargo Championship.

All patrons will be searched for prohibited items prior to loading the shuttles. A prohibited items list can be found on the tournament’s website www.wellsfargochampionship.com.

There is no public parking available on Market Street, Porters Neck Road or Futch Creek Road. Porters Neck Road will be closed from Champ Davis Road to Bald Eagle Lane for thru traffic during tournament week.

For fans arriving on official tournament shuttles, who may not have tickets, Grounds Tickets will be sold at the Will-Call located at the Tournament Entrance. Fans do not need a ticket to ride the tournament shuttles.

General Spectator Parking–Main Lot (Monday, May 1-Sunday, May 7)

The tournament’s main parking for general spectators will be located at the Hampstead, NC “Spot Festival” property located at 14121 US-Highway 17. This property is the site of the NC Spot Festival held annually in the fall. Designated tournament shuttles will run from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday of tournament week.

Downtown Shuttle Service—Downtown Wilmington, NC (Monday, May 1-Sunday, May 7)

The Wells Fargo Championship will provide shuttle service from an area designated as the City of Wilmington Transportation Hub. This shuttle site is located on the south side of Harnett Street between North 3rd and North Front streets. The tournament does not control pricing or availability in any parking lots that surround this property or other parking facilities in the downtown area. Designated tournament shuttles will run from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday of tournament week.