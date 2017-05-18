Wilmington Chamber opens Leadership Wilmington applications

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for Leadership Wilmington. The objective of Leadership Wilmington is to educate, challenge and motivate leaders and future leaders to utilize their leadership skills to work for the betterment of our community. The ten-month Leadership Wilmington program consists of eight all-day sessions, orientation, a two-day retreat to begin the program, Work On Wilmington, and a graduation ceremony. The all-day sessions occur once a month from September 2017 through April 2018. Leadership Wilmington culminates with Work On Wilmington, the class project, where 30+ projects are completed at schools and nonprofits with 1,000+ volunteers participating for four hours on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Go to http://wilmingtonchamber.org for more information or call the chamber at (910) 762-2611.