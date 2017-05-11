Wilmington Police Receive more than $24,000 in Naloxone Injectors

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition (NCHRC) donated more than $24,000 worth of auto-inject naloxone to the Wilmington Police Department last month. The injectors will replace the agency’s expired supply of naloxone. That’s a total of 69 auto-injectors that will be used on the street by officers. To date the Wilmington Police Department has saved 63 lives by administering naloxone.

“We are grateful for our continuing partnership with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition,” said Ralph Evangelous, Chief of Police. “This donation comes at a time when the Wilmington region continues to see the devastating effects of this opioid epidemic.”

The NCHRC engages in grassroots advocacy, resource development, coalition building and direct services for people impacted by drug use, sex work, overdose, gender, STIs, HIV and hepatitis. NCHRC also provides resources and support to the law enforcement, public health and provider communities.