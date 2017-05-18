Writing, photo workshop for active duty military, veteran

Invisible Wounds of War Project, in partnership with The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, is offering free workshops for veterans and active duty military. The workshops are free, but pre-registration is required by email or phone. invisiblewoundsnc@gmail.com 910-208-0518. www.invisiblewoundsnc.com

The Invisible Wounds of War project offers a writing and discussion workshop as a safe environment for you to begin talking about your invisible wounds. The workshop is free. It’s OK if you’re not a writer, or even a decent speller – in fact, most people who participate aren’t! We will help you write about your invisible wounds in a way that feels comfortable for you. Writing workshop is Saturday May 20, 2017 12pm – 4:30pm New Hanover County Library, NE Branch, Wilmington, NC

The Invisible Wounds of War project offers a free photography workshop to support you in exploring your invisible wounds. We will teach you how to express yourself in photographs and guide you as you develop your ideas about sharing your invisible wounds through images. No camera is required – you can use ours. Sometimes when it’s hard to find words to talk about invisible wounds, a photograph can speak for us, and bridge a gap we may have thought was insurmountable. The photography workshop is Saturday June 10, 2017 12pm – 4:30pm New Hanover County Library, NE Branch, Wilmington, NC.