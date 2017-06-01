Classifieds

NEW HOMES
Landfall Subdivision Newly renovated lakefront home w/170 ft. of lake frontage. 5 bedrooms, 4½ baths, open floor plan, front to back gourmet kitchen with patios and decks galore, all overlooking the lake & island green. Full refundable membership. Dramatically reduced. Priced well below recent appraisals. Owner/broker 910-233-2125
May 25, June 1, 2017
FURNITURE
Mattress Outlet
Brand New
Mattress Sets
Full $99
Queen $109
King $179
Can Deliver
Free Layaway
910-742-7767
1040 S. College Road Wilmington
(next to Katy’s Grill)