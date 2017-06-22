Foreclosure notices

AMMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16 SP 574

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Regina Stukes to Self-Help Services Corporation, Trustee(s), dated the , and recorded in Book 3251, Page 39, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on June 27, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 335, Section 12, Walnut Hills Subdivision, as the same is shown on that certain survey plat thereof entitled “Performance Residential, Section 12, Walnut Hills” recorded in Map Book 32, at Page 202 in the office of the New Hanover County, North Carolina Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 326 Bountiful Lane, Castle Hayne, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1188409 (FC.FAY)

June 15, June 22, 2017

AMMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16-SP-836

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made WILLIAM VORUS AKA WILLIAM STERLING VORUS, JR. to JAMES C. BLAINE, Trustee(s), dated the 19TH day of DECEMBER, 2013 and recorded in BOOK 5789, PAGE 373, NEW HANOVER County Registry, North Carolina, Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, ANDERSON & STRICKLAND, P.A., having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the Courthouse Door, in the City of WILMINGTON, NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina at 11:00 A.M. ON JUNE 27TH, 2017, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of NEW HANOVER, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING in the County of New Hanover and State of North Carolina, and being described as follows: BEING ALL OF Lot 2 in Marywood, as the same is shown and described on map thereof recorded in Map Book 19 at Page 82 in the office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina, and in those Restrictive Covenants recorded in Book 1167 at Page 1364 and following pages in said Registry, and all amendments and supplements thereto; and being the same property having Tax ID Number R06216-005-003-000 and described in the deed recorded in Book 3629 at Page 85 in said Registry.

Said property being located at: 830 SHINN POINT ROAD, WILMINGTON, NC 28409 PRESENT RECORD OWNER BEING: WILLIAM STERLING VORUS, JR.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. 45-21.23. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the statutory final assessment fee of forty-five cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. 7A-308 (a) (1), and any applicable county and/or state land transfer tax and/or revenue tax. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid, in cash or certified check, at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance of the purchase price so bid, at that time he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in N.C.G.S. 45-21.30(d) and (e). The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. A cash deposit or cashier’s check (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. That an Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. N.C.G.S. 45-21.16(b)(2).

This the 30th day of May, 2017.

Michael W. Strickland, as Attorney for and President of ANDERSON & STRICKLAND, P.A., Substitute Trustee

210 East Russell Street, Suite 104

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301

(910) 483-3300

June 15, June 22, 2017