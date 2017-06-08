Notices to Creditors

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of MAZIE IRENE POTTER DAVIS, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of August, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at:

231 Windy Hills Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

This the 17th day of May, 2017.

Jessie Rogers and Lin Rogers, Co-Executors

of the Estate of Mazie Irene Potter Davis

231 Windy Hills Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC 1508 Military Cutoff Rd., Ste. 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

May 18, 25, June 1 & 8

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Barbara Justice Segars, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23rd day of August 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of May 2017.

Ronald Segars Jr., Executor

3531 Prince George Ave.

Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429

May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Patrizia Anna Denton (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of September 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of June 2017.

Dana Joe Denton, Administrator

5004 Hunters Trail #8

Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

June 8, 15, 22, 29, 2017